Graphic communications is a major force in the economy, averaging more than 500 companies and 10,000 employees in every state and $1.8 billion in shipments each year, according to the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation.

“Some of the largest graphic communications-related employers worldwide are in the Midwest — in the Twin Cities, Fox Valley, Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines. UW-Stout is located centrally within this region and supplies the industry with qualified professionals,” said Chad Nyseth, graphic communications instructor and lab manager.

“UW-Stout and other graphic communications programs nationwide can’t supply enough graduates to fill available jobs. The industry, via organizations like PGSF, is stepping up efforts to educate students about potential careers, to support students with scholarships and internships, and to partner with institutions like UW-Stout,” he added.

To support students planning to enter the graphic communications field, the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1956, selected six UW-Stout students to receive awards totaling $26,930 for the 2023-24 academic year.

Recipients are:

Sam Huss, graphic communications, West Bend.

Erika Jackett, graphic communications, Hubertus.

Udit Patel, graphic communications, St. Paul.

Cali Scholes, graphic communications, DeForest.

Starr Gong, graphic design and interactive media, Altoona.

Carrigan Heinz, studio art, with a graphic media and print management minor, Mondovi.

This year, PGSF received more than 1,400 applications. It awarded 155 students from 83 institutions across the U.S., with an average scholarship of more than $3,600.

“Our recipients’ awards show that UW-Stout’s graphics communication students are just as qualified and as worthy of recognition as students in the same major at much larger schools, like Clemson University or Cal Poly,” Nyseth said.

PGSF scholarships may be renewed for up to four years. Gong, Heinz and Scholes have been awarded multiple years.

Preparing for a career through real-world experiences

Jackett is interning this summer at Push Solutions in New Berlin, working in many departments: prepress, design, digital, large format, customer service, kit packing, the bindery, estimating and purchasing, scheduling and more.

“The graphic communications program at Stout has absolutely prepared me for this internship by providing a base of knowledge, skills and experience to help me have the most productive internship that I can,” they said. “The internship has helped me prepare for my career by providing me with real-world experience outside of the classroom and lab, which has only expanded my knowledge and skill base.”

The scholarship will allow Jackett to focus more on their education, instead of stressing about rent and other monthly expenses. They will graduate in May 2024 and want to work in production or prepress operation.

Jackett chose graphic communications because of their interest in graphics. “I love the process of taking an idea, doing all the design and layout work, and then being able to produce something tangible. Taking things from concept to reality through print is really enticing to me,” they said.

Career paths in a lively industry

Graphic communications students learn the foundational concepts and skills that they can apply to any career in the industry, including sales and marketing, product manufacturing, direct mail operations, package printing, traditional printing and digital communication, Nyseth said.

“Students use our lab equipment to apply and reinforce classroom concepts, solve problems, create products and manage complex projects. As they progress through their courses, they are increasingly exposed to potential roles, possible occupations and industry employers. And most students are amazed by the number of available career pathways,” he added.

Nyseth thinks the industry has had its work cut out for itself to dispel the notion that “print is dead.”

“Print isn’t dead. It’s different. It’s more diverse and technology driven than ever,” he said. “It’s true that there are fewer magazines and newspapers printed today, yet nearly every product we see in a store is boxed with full-color printed packaging located under full-color printed store signage, then placed in a printed shopping bag and followed up at the register with a receipt and personalized printed coupons.”

“Marketers use direct mail, printed billboards, brochures and online campaigns to drive consumers into brick-and-mortar stores and onto e-commerce websites. All of the above happens because of professionals who work in careers under the graphic communications umbrella,” he added.

Graphic communications graduates have a 100% employment rate or are continuing their education within six months of graduation, according to UW-Stout’s Career Services First Destination report.