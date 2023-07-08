Starting with the blistering heat in Menomonie, Wis., on Saturday, June 24, and ending the next day in a rain storm at Highland Prairie Church near Peterson, Minnesota the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball club of La Crescent played five base ball games.

Saturday the Jacks outscored their opponents in three games by a total score of 37-33. Unfortunately, the aces were not properly distributed and the Apple Jacks only won one of the games. In the opener, the Jacks scored 10 aces in the first inning to coast to a 15-7 victory over the Afton Red Socks. Included in the first inning assualt were homeruns by twins Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz and Erik “Stretch” Deetz. The first game also included an amazing catch by third baseman Jason “Kraken” Kluck on a very hard hit line drive. The second game was shortened to seven innings because of the heat and was won by the Sand Creek Nine 13-12. The third game featured a controversy over the length of the game. Nine innings or an agreed on time of game is normal but, as mentioned above sometimes that changes by mutual agreement. With the Jacks ahead after seven innings 9-7, the time length of 75 minutes was apparently unilaterally waived as it was the last game of the day. Unfortunately for La Crescent, the host Menomonie Blue Caps scored five aces in the top of the eighth to eventually win 13-10. But, being gentlemen and gentlewoman, the Jacks abided by the decision.

Sunday, the day started out about 20 degrees cooler than the day before and ended with black clouds and heavy rain. Playing on the grounds of Highland Prairie Lutheran Church (and after a great church basement pulled pork lunch) the Jacks took on the Highland Prairie Hayseeds.

In spite of the Hayseeds playing with Riley “Toadstool” Jacobson, the La Crescents were able to eke out 9-1 and 3-2 victories. The second game being called after six and one-half innings because of the aforementioned inclement weather. Included in the second game was a homerun by Jesus “Zeus” Meza. Also in the second game was a great diving catch by outfielder Hurricane. To give the Hayseeds their due, it should be pointed out that Jeff “Kraut” Boehmer played two flawless games in the field for the Hayseeds.

Participating in one or more of the five games was Roundabout, Stretch, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Jason “Weasel” Pericak, Kraken, Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Randal “Spud” Flamm, Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Taylor “Lunch Box” Wanlass, Elizabeth “Arrow” Jensen, Zeus, Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer, Sawyer “Stormy” Knerzer and Cole “Hawk” Hawkins.

Big Wease, Weasel, Arrow, Lunch Box, Mickey and Zeus Box shared pitching duties in the five games.

On Saturday, Bill “Mr. Playfair” Ohm was umpire when the Apple Jacks batted. The other team provided the umpire when they batted. Sunday’s umpiring duties fell to Steve “Smoke Feet” Gorder. Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm was scorekeeper and photographer was Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm.

The next Apple Jacks matches are Saturday, July 22, at Milwaukee. The Jacks return to Old Hickory Park on Aug. 19.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play base ball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912. Or contact Scott “Roman” Pechacek on Facebook.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society.. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor