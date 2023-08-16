The La Crescent Food Shelf will host an open house on Sunday and Monday, where people can stop by the food shelf and learn about how you can support it or how it can support you.

Sunday's open house runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday's runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Snacks and treats will be available. Those who are not able to attend but would like information are encouraged to call (507) 895-1115.

The Food Shelf Advisory Board also wants to express its appreciation to all who helped support its work during the recent July “Open Your Heart” Challenge Grant fundraising period and to all of the volunteers who make it possible for the shelf to get good food to anyone in the community who is struggling with food insecurity.

The La Crescent Food Shelf is located at 436 S. Sixth St. in La Crescent.