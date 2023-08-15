On a beautiful summer afternoon, the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Team of La Crescent staged a great comeback against the Red Socks from Afton to claim victory in the first match. After falling behind 8-1 after one inning, things looked dark for the Jacks. However, they steadily whittled away at the lead until after seven innings they led by 16-14. After eight, the match was tied at 17 all. Two aces in the ninth sealed it for the Apple Jacks at 19-17.

The Apple Jacks could not repeat their effort as they played the Fillmore Fungi in the second match. They were down 10-0 after two innings and couldn’t quite get things going. While they managed to score 11 aces, they could not equal the Fungi’s 27.

Weasel lead the Jacks by reaching base seven times. On base six times were Randal “Spud” Flamm, Big Wease and Taylor “Lunch Box” Wanlass. On five times were Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Dave “Crash” Carlson in his first appearance since coming off the injured list, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette and Jason “Kraken” Kluck. On four times were Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, who only played in the first match, and Sawyer “Stormy” Knerzer. Three times on base were Little Wease and Kevin “Hurricane” Knerzer.

A unique happening occurred during these matches. For only the third time in the team’s 20-year history and the second time this year the Jacks had three generations of one family playing at the same time. This week’s trio was Gary “Big Wease” Pericak, Jason “Weasel” Pericak and Parker “Little Wease” Pericak. They join the trios of John “Cactus Jack” Ohm, Jeff “Hook” Ohm and Finn “Ace” Ohm and Walter “Peck” Bartz, Steve Bartz and Paul Bartz .

Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm kept track of aces and Bill “Hum-hum” Ohm served as photographer.

The Apple Jacks were scheduled to play the Roosters in Rochester on Aug. 12. They return to Old Hickory Park at noon Aug. 19 to play the Winona Hog Line — one game with 1860 rules, one game with modern rules. Then on to Highland Prairie on Sept. 10 and the season finale in La Crescent on Sept. 16.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook.

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play base ball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912. Or contact Scott “Roman” Pechacek on Facebook.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor.