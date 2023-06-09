Under the threat of rain the Apple Jack Vintage Base Ball Club of La Crescent took on the Fillmore Fungi at Dream Acres Farm near Wykoff, Minnesota. Although there were several sprinkles, it could not dampen the Jacks spirit (nor the delicious pizza served on Friday nights at Dream Acres).

What did cause consternation was the presence of the Fungi’s latest weapon. Eleven year old phenom Riley “Toadstool” Jacobson provided the needed spark to lift Fillmore over La Crescent 14-4. She provided two hits, scored two aces and drove another ace home. She also caught a foul tip off of a Jacks’ bat for an out.

The Apple Jacks started out strong with two aces in the first inning followed by another in the second. However, the Fungi rebounded with four in the second and never looked back. The defense for La Crescent wasn’t quite up to their usual standard. Timely hitting also seemed to go missing.

Oh, well, nothing so bad that an ice cream cone at the Creamery in Rushford on the way home couldn’t fix.

Jason “Kraken” Kluck reached base three times. Connor “Coyote” Knerzer, Erik “Stretch” Deetz, Jesus “Zeus” Meza and Randal “Spud” Flamm each reached twice. Reaching base once were Mike “Mickey” Jaquette, Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, Elizabeth “Arrow” Jensen and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak. Jason “Weasel” Pericak playing on a bad ankle hit the ball smartly the four times he batted, but always right at a defender.

Pitching was by committee with Big Wease, Weasel, Mickey, Arrow and Zeus taking a turn.

Scorekeeper was Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm.

The next Apple Jacks matches are Saturday, June 10, at Old Hickory Park in La Crescent. Matches start at noon.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play baseball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon financial advisor