At the Days of YesterYear celebration in Rochester, sponsored by the Mechanical History Roundtable, the Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Team of La Crescent took on the Roosters of Olmsted County. Both teams put on a power display to rival that put on by the steam equipment and draft horses. The first match was won by the Roosters 20-17. The second went to the Apple Jacks 15-8. A total of 60 aces were scored.

The first match saw the Jacks react to the Roosters two first inning aces by scoring five of their own in the bottom half of that initial frame. All was good through four innings: Jacks 10, Roosters 6. Then the Roosters exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth to take a 16-6 lead that that they never gave up. Before the Apple Jacks could retaliate in the fifth, play was suspended for the Parade of Power. Players from both teams piled into a horse drawn wagon and circled the grounds waving at the crowd.

The next match once again saw the Jacks score five runs in the first inning. This time they held on to the lead to win the match.

Jason “Weasel” Pericak and “Cooper” led the Jacks by reaching base seven times. On base five times were Rocco “Specs” Krook, Mike “Mickey” Jaquette and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak. Four times aboard were Daniel “Danger” Paulson, Elizabeth “Arrow” Jensen and “Train.” Safe three times were Scott “Roman” Pechacek, Zach “Commando” Welch and Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt, who had to leave before the first game was complete. Dave “Crash” Carlson was safe twice.

Pitchers for the afternoon were Big Wease, Weasel and Roman.

Joan “Lady Joan” Ohm kept track of aces and Bill “Hum-hum” Ohm served as photographer.

The Apple Jacks were scheduled to play matches with the Winona Hog Line on Aug. 19, but those were canceled. Then on to Highland Prairie on Sept. 10 and the season finale in La Crescent at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16. The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook.

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play base ball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912. Or contact Scott “Roman” Pechacek on Facebook.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor.