The Apple Jacks Vintage Base Ball Team of La Crescent played a see-saw battle with the Baltics from Mankato, Minnesota.

The match was played at the Butterfest Grounds in Sparta as part of WESCO’s 100 anniversary celebration. The lead changed hands six times with La Crescent being on top after the first, and second innings The score was tied after the third and fourth innings.

The fifth inning saw the Baltics go ahead for good at 14-11. The sixth and seventh innings resulted in another run for the Jacks. The crash came in the eighth when Mankato scored nine aces. They added four more in the ninth. The Jacks could only add two in the bottom of the ninth for a final score of 27-14.

Leading the Jacks by reaching base four times was Jason “Kraken” Kluck, On three times were Samuel “Roundabout” Deetz, Taylor “Lunch Box” Wanlass, Randal “Spud” Flamm, Joel “Hefty” Affeldt and Bob “Two Bit” Spencer. On twice were rookie William “Nye” Bonadurer and Gary “Big Wease” Pericak. Also getting on base was rookie Jeff “Cap” Spencer.

The umpiring was done by Peter “Prince Peter” Petersilie, Joan “ Lady Joan” Ohm kept track of aces and Bill “Hum-hum” Ohm served as photographer.

The Apple Jacks were scheduled to play the Milwaukee Grays and the Fillmore Fungi in Rushford on Aug. 5. Aug. 12 will see the Jacks in Rochester to take on the Roosters. They return to Old Hickory Park at noon Aug. 19 for matches against the Winona Hog Line.

The Apple Jacks appreciate all their fans, whether they come out to Old Hickory Park or just follow them in The Houston County News or on Facebook.

Ball players from high school (or maybe a little sooner) to beyond retirement age (male or female) are welcome to play. If you would like to play base ball the way it was meant to be played, please call Captain Joel “Hefty” Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Manager Bill “Ho-hum” Ohm at 507-895-6912. Or contact Scott “Roman” Pechacek on Facebook.

The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Historical Society. Their major sponsor is Edward Jones, Peter Congdon Financial Advisor.