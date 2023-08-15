The University of Minnesota Extension is presenting four webinars on introductory farm transition and estate planning. Webinars will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon starting Oct. 4, 2023. There is no cost to attendees. Attend one or attend all four!

Topics for each session are as follows:

Oct. 4: Developing your farm transition goals and assembling your “team.”

Oct. 11: All things tax: gifting, selling and transferring.

Oct. 25: Wills, trusts, ownership titling — what does it all mean?

Nov. 8: Putting the basics together: estate, retirement, health care and business transfer planning

Participants can register at z.umn.edu/farm-transition-and-estate-planning23. Transferring the farm has many challenges and each situation is unique. David Bau, Nathan Hulinsky and Susanne Hinricks, Extension educators in ag business management, will discuss several issues and ideas for farm transition and estate planning.

You need to register to receive the link for each session. Attendees will receive a link to materials from each session.

If you need assistance with registration or have questions about this or any other agriculture, horticulture or natural resources topic, please reach out to your local University of Minnesota Extension educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807.