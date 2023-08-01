Learning your cat is FIV-positive can be scary — until you understand what that really means.

Feline Immunodeficiency Virus is somewhat common in cats, affecting about one in 20 cats. It’s a slow-acting virus that weakens a cat’s immune system over time. But with proper care and understanding, FIV-positive cats can lead long, healthy lives and be fantastic companions.

“FIV is not a death sentence. And it doesn’t necessarily translate into a significant health issue for cats,” said Nicole Azene, veterinarian and co-owner of Onalaska Animal Hospital. “With good care, regular veterinary check-ups, and a stress-free indoor environment, FIV-positive cats can lead a normal life span and have an excellent quality of life.”

FIV is diagnosed through a blood test. Your veterinarian will likely recommend the test any time your cat is sick or when it has been bitten by another cat.

Once diagnosed, the key to FIV management lies in proactive preventative care, which is not unlike caring for any other cat. Regular vet check-ups can catch and treat any potential secondary infections early, and a nutritionally balanced diet keeps the immune system strong.

“FIV cannot be transmitted to humans or dogs, and it’s difficult for other cats to catch,” said Azene. “The virus is mainly spread through deep bite wounds, which are typically seen in outdoor, unneutered male cats. Casual contact, like sharing food bowls or mutual grooming, doesn’t transmit the virus.”

The Coulee Region Humane Society is home to several FIV-positive cats, each with their unique quirks, characteristics, and charm. They’ve all been vet-checked, neutered or spayed, and are up-to-date on their vaccinations. They’re ready to give and receive love. They need someone who’ll understand and look beyond the FIV label.

“Adopting an FIV-positive cat is a humane act of love and compassion. These cats deserve to be seen for who they are: friendly, affectionate, and playful pets who simply need a chance to thrive in a loving home,” said Azene.

Choosing to adopt a cat, FIV-positive or not, is a commitment. It’s about offering a forever home, regular veterinary care, nutrition and lots of love. In return, you’ll receive abundant affection and the many other benefits cats bring to our lives: reduced stress and anxiety, improved mood, even lower blood pressure and decreased risk of heart attack and stroke.

There’s a purring friend here waiting for you. Could you be the forever home for an FIV-positive cat? We invite you to visit our shelter to meet these remarkable cats and perhaps find your new best friend.