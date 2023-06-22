QUESTION: What is AI (artificial intelligence) all about?

ANSWER: Artificial Intelligence is a branch of computer science that creates machines or software that can behave, think and learn like humans or that can perform tasks that normally require human intelligence. AI is based on studying the patterns and processes of the human brain and using technologies like machine learning to analyze, predict and categorize data. AI has the power to change the way we work, our health care, how we use media, how we get to work and, indeed, our privacy.

Artificial intelligence is already in use in self-driving cars. Those know-it-all electronic devices, Alexa, Siri and Cortana, all use AI. AI-enabled fitness apps took off during the COVID-19 pandemic when gyms were closed.

AI can transcribe conversations as they happen. VoiceOver is a production technique where a voice that is not part of the narrative is heard over the action. It’s been used in movies and television shows, but AI promises great improvement. Google’s TalkBack is a service for visually impaired people who have difficulty reading a smartphone screen. AI is helping TalkBack get better.

Here are a few things that AI can do for us: alert medical people to patterns in your health data, help surgeons be quicker and more accurate in diagnosis, reduce the invasiveness of medical procedures, detect irregular heartbeats and congestive heart failure and soothe babies to sleep and monitor their breathing. AI can use voice commands for people having problems with small buttons or screens, opening doors, and turning on lights. Wheelchair users are provided information on accessibility and even indoor navigation.

AI can use maps to navigate around traffic accidents and traffic jams, prevent searching for lost keys, take inventory of cupboards and refrigerators and make a digital list of what you need at the store.

Artificial Intelligence doesn’t get tired, stressed or sick, which are the three main causes of accidents in the workplace. AI robots have collaborated with or replaced people for very dangerous jobs. Many construction and engineering firms are using AI-controlled drones to inspect bridges and roofs. AI ensures employees are up-to-date on training by tracking and scheduling safety training and identifying repetitive stress injuries. The military is going all-out using AI to improve weapon systems and track the bad guys.

With the good, there are some red flags. Artificial intelligence does pose dangers. Facial recognition technology can be worrisome, and some consider it an invasion of privacy. Some AI home doorbell companies use facial recognition. Police may be able to request, via a search warrant, recorded camera footage and it may contain video of other people’s property.

In China, facial recognition is used to track Uyghurs, a Muslim minority. The Chinese government has subjected the Uyghurs to compulsory sterilization, forced labor and crimes that scream genocide.

According to those in the know, AI will replace large numbers of blue- and even white-collar workers, creating an even greater disparity in wages. We see an increased use of automatic checkouts at McDonald’s, Walmart, and Target. Those devices prevent thefts, put alerts on questionable transactions and predict shopping trends. The COVID-19 event really kick started the automatic customer units.

ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a conversational artificial intelligence chatbot that can answer just about any question you throw at it. It’s been described as Google Search on steroids. It can spew out information on most any field: science, religion, sports and politics. It can produce a cover letter, a resume, good jokes for an upcoming speech, handle tricky math problems, give tips for managing relationships (move over Amy Dickinson), write music, prepare for a job interview or write an essay on most any topic.

