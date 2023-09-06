QUESTION: What causes a wheel that comes off a moving car to roll out ahead of the car?

ANSWER: Reminds one of “you picked a fine time to leave me loose wheel” a play on Kenny Rogers’ 1977 song, “You picked a fine time to leave me Lucille.” There are two things to consider: why does the wheel fall off and why does it roll on ahead of the car?

The wheel has a certain amount of kinetic energy when moving down the highway. That kinetic energy is composed of both linear (translational or forward) and rotational energy. When the wheel comes off, it still has the same linear forward motion that the car had. But that extra rotational energy is what propels the wheel ahead of the car.

Imagine having a rotating or spinning wheel mounted a few inches above the ground or pavement and on some kind of frame, but not on a car. All the energy is in rotation, with no linear or forward energy. Release the wheel and when it hits the pavement, its spin or rotation will propel it forward.

One driver reported that a rear wheel came off while tooling down the Interstate highway. In fact, seeing the wheel rolling down the road in front of the car was the first indication that anything had happened. He successfully got out of the fast lane and onto the hard shoulder before attempting to slow down. The car stayed in its “normal” position until the speed had dropped to about 10 mph. There was no damage or injuries to anything except the car itself, and that was repairable.

Another driver reported, “I was rotating the wheels when my brother had a medical emergency and I had to take him to a hospital. In a rush, I overlooked that I only had one of four nuts on one wheel. While stopping at a streetlight, I heard a metal noise and saw a wheel passing by us spinning forward. I thought, “What idiot has lost a wheel?” just before realizing that it was me. It took me a minute to put it back, so a happy ending, but in the meanwhile my car was down to the ground and would not drive on three wheels.”

Tom and Ray Magliozzi on Car Talk said, “Generally, there are two things that cause wheels to fall off: One, they’re not put on correctly. The lug nuts are either not tightened, or they’re overtightened, causing the wheel bolts to break. Or the ball joints fail. Ball joint failure is very rare. So, I’m leaning toward human error. If the lug nuts are severely overtightened, that stretches and weakens the wheel bolts, which are then subject to failure. Even if only one bolt snaps, the pressure then increases on the others because now four are doing the job of five, and before long, another weak one gives out, and the rest fail more quickly. This happens on cars where the tires have been rotated frequently over a long period of time, and when the mechanic overtightens the lug nuts time after time.”

Note: The Magliozzi Brothers were known as Click and Clack: The Tappet Brothers on National Public Radio. They also had a newspaper column. Tom Magliozzi passed away in 2014.

The wheel falling off while driving can cause an accident. There’s the possibility of the driver losing control. In these situations, severe and costly injuries are possible. Additionally, the wheel and tire can cause injuries by running into something or someone.

If you lose a front wheel on a front-wheel-drive car, you will lose the power to the other front wheel because the differential will just spin the wheel-less axle. This may also over-rev the engine and cause some other damage.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.