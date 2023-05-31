Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUESTION: Why don’t school buses have seat belts?

ANSWER: The National Highway Transportation Traffic Safety Administration has stated that seat belts are not the most effective way to protect school children. They go with the idea of “compartmentalization,” which means sitting in strong, closely spaced seats that have energy-absorbing high seat backs. The seats have strong anchorages to the floor and frame of the bus.

The people who study these things say that adding seat belts would provide very little added protection. Indeed, studies show that adding seat belts can actually increase the chance of head and neck injuries.

School buses carry passengers from the very young up to high school students. If seat belts are worn, they have to be used correctly. The seat belts must be snug. A seat belt not properly worn can cause serious injuries. Lap belts, as opposed to shoulder belts, are proven to be unsafe for very small children, such as the students in kindergarten or lower grades.

There are a number of other reasons school buses are not equipped with seat belts. School buses are big and heavy, kind of like a Mack truck or Army tank. Even with a collision with a car, they seem to come out okay. The cost of installing seat belts is high. The fatality rate in school buses is extremely low. Most school bus fatalities occur when a kid is hit getting on or off the bus or the bus runs over the poor kid. Also, those buses bristle with safety features, such as strobe lights and reflectors. Bus drivers view seven mirrors.

If an accident did occur, such as a fire or bus overturn, it would take a long time to unbuckle children and get them out. What would happen, heaven forbid, if a bus ended up in deep water?

A lot of the safety issues for school buses have gone into making sure the driver is safe and qualified. Districts in Wisconsin, including those in Monroe Country, spend a lot of time, money, and effort training bus drivers. The days of hiring a person “off the street” and putting them behind the wheel of a school bus are long gone. A CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) with school bus endorsement is required. The training is more than 10 hours behind the wheel with extensive pre-trip checkouts, written tests and a driving skills test with an examiner. And school bus drivers, like truck drivers, are subject to random drug testing.

Seems every school district in Wisconsin is looking to hire bus drivers. Some have retired. Some were let go during the COVID-19 period. The stringent requirements discourage others. The U.S. Department of Transportation waived the “under the hood” component of the pre-trip vehicle inspection skills test. It’s a start in the right direction. The pay is on the upside of $20 per hour, making it an excellent part-time job.

Send comments and questions to: lscheckel@charter.net.