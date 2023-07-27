QUESTION: Is ammonia in hair dye harmful?

ANSWER: There is general agreement that all those chemicals put into our food, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, personal hygiene products, clothes, furniture and carpets can’t be very good for our health. Yes, those artificial chemicals make our food taste better, look better and stock longer. And, yes, we need to use cleaning supplies, paints and preservatives in wood. The list goes on and on. But what’s the accumulative harm of all those chemicals? Opinions vary widely, which is a way of saying that no one really knows for sure.

There are temporary hair coloring rinses, gels, mousses and sprays that coat the surface of the hair. They wash out in six to 10 shampoos. There are semi-permanent dyes that penetrate part way into the hair shaft. They fade and wash out in 10 to 20 shampoos. The permanent hair dyes come in two packages and are mixed together immediately before application. One package is ammonia-containing dyes and the other is hydrogen peroxide.

The pigment, or color, in our hair is stored in protein granules in the cortex of the hair beneath the scaly cuticle layer. It is the absence of that pigment that causes hair to turn gray or white. Before any permanent color can penetrate the hair shaft, the cuticle (outer layer) must be opened up so that chemicals can get where they need to be.

The job of the ammonia is to cause the hair to swell, and the cuticle scales to separate a little so it can penetrate deeply into the hair shaft. The ammonia solution also contains dyes or color couplers. After a while, the dye reacts with hydrogen peroxide, also known as the developer, to produce color. This takes some time, and one must wait about a half hour or so for the color to build up.

What about safety? There have been occasional questions about hair coloring and cancer. A Harvard study found no positive association between the use of permanent hair dye and cancer. There were studies indicating a link between permanent hair dyes and bladder cancer. The risk seems to be greater for the hairstylists and barbers because they handle the stuff all the time.

Certain women may be more susceptible to bladder cancer associated with the use of permanent hair dyes than other women based on their genetic makeup, according to researchers at the Keck School of Medicine. Some people flush out toxins better than others. The research and studies go on.

Ammonia is a respiratory and asthma irritant and potential endocrine disruptor. Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that interfere with the endocrine system at certain doses. These disruptions can cause tumors, birth defects, learning disabilities, attention deficit, and brain development problems. Ammonia in cosmetics and hair dyes have been banned in many European countries.

There are some generally recognized things we can do to reduce cancer risks. Avoid processed foods with chemical additives. Avoid junk food. Choose organic fruits and vegetables. Choose seafood known to be low in PCB and mercury, namely wild Alaska salmon and canned salmon. Use glass or ceramic containers, not plastic, to microwave foods. Men: avoid hair dyes that contain lead acetate and hormone disrupters APE. Avoid fumes from dry cleaners, paints, finishes and glues. Harken back to the words of Aristotle, “moderation in everything.”

Source: How Stuff Works, C&EN, National Cancer Institute, WebMD.

Send comments and questions to: lscheckel@charter.net.