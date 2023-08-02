QUESTION: Do airplanes ever run out of gas?

ANSWER: Yes, they do, especially small aircraft flown by private pilots. They’re supposed to have a 45-minute reserve when flying from point to point. Sometimes they don’t check carefully. Other pilots have “get there itis” when the desire to get to a destination overrides logic and sound decision making.

The most noted case was singer, songwriter, and actor John Denver. On October 12, 1997, Denver was killed when he crashed the Long-EZ aircraft he was piloting after it ran out of fuel just off the coast at Pacific Grove, California, a bit south of San Francisco.

During preflight, the airport technician noted that Denver did not visually check the fuel levels in the two wing tanks. The technician told Denver that the left tank indicated less than one-quarter full and the right tank less than half full. He offered Denver the opportunity to load more fuel, but Denver said he had plenty for the planned one-hour flight.

The plane had a complicated fuel tank switching operation requiring the pilot to reach over his left shoulder, using his right hand, to switch tanks. Investigators believe Denver’s plane ran out of fuel at a low altitude of 350 to 500 feet when he reached around to switch tanks. To get leverage, it required his right foot to press on the right rudder pedal. Denver inadvertently put his plane in a spin, from which he could not recover. There were dozens of witnesses. His body and his plane were recovered in 30 feet of water and a few hundred yards offshore. He was 53 forever.

In July 1983 a new Boeing 767, the most advanced jetliner in the world at that time, crash landed in Canada. It ran out of fuel on a flight from Montreal to Edmonton. Ground crews, who refueled the plane, found that the fuel gauge computer was not working. The crew manually checked with a drip stick which is similar to a dip stick we use to check the oil level in our car. The dip procedure displayed fuel in liters. Air Canada had just changed from recording fuel in pounds to fuel in kilograms.

The first officer, Maurice Quintal, told the refueling crew the conversion factor was 1.77. But what units go with 1.77? The ground crew used the value of 1.77 without being certain of the units. The density of jet fuel happens to be 1.77 pounds per liter. The end result was that they added 5,000 liters when they should have added 20,000 liters of jet fuel.

Flight 143, with 61 passengers on board, ran out of fuel at 26,000 feet and glided powerless for 29 minutes to an emergency landing near Winnipeg. The captain, a former glider pilot in World War II, crash-landed on an abandoned Air Force base at Gimli, Manitoba.

The runway had been converted to a drag racetrack and there were people around, including two boys on the runway riding bicycles. On touchdown, the nosewheel collapsed, the hard braking caused tires to blow, but the pilots got the “Gimli Glider” to stop before running out of runway. Everyone got out safely.

The Boeing 767 was temporarily repaired at Gimli, then flown out for further repairs at Winnipeg. It flew for another 25 years. Both pilots received reprimands from Air Canada but were hailed as heroes by the public and earned awards for outstanding airmanship. The Gimli Glider was scrapped in early 2014. Parts of the metal fuselage skin were made into 10,000 sequentially numbered luggage tags. A television movie, “Falling from the Sky: Flight 174,” was made in 1995 and is loosely based on the event. It’s a bit syrupy but gives a good account of the hard decisions facing the crew.

Send comments and questions to: lscheckel@charter.net.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.