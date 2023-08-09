QUESTION: Which is bigger, a cruise ship or an aircraft carrier?

ANSWER: They are roughly the same size in length. The largest aircraft carrier at sea is the U. S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford, which has a length of 1,106 feet.

The length of an average-sized cruise ship is 1,000 feet, about the length of three football fields. Cruise ships are getting bigger and bigger and by the time a new world’s largest cruise ship is built, an even larger ship is already being planned.

Harmony of the Seas is the fourth Oasis-class ship of the Royal Caribbean line and they’re all about the same size. The ship is listed as 226,000 tons. It is 154 feet abeam (width) and accommodates 5,500 passengers and a crew of 2,400 and sails the lucrative Caribbean trade.

Icon of the Seas, from Royal Caribbean, is due to sail in January 2024, also doing the Caribbean trade with 5,610 passengers and a crew of 2,350. The 1,200-foot long vessel was made in Finland and boasts the world’s largest waterpark at sea, with six water slides, seven pools, and nine whirlpools.

The nuclear-powered Gerald R. Ford, put in service in 2017, has a crew of 2,600 and carries 90 aircraft. Improvements over the Nimitz class carriers include electromagnetic catapults instead of steam-powered catapults. The arresting mechanism that brings a landing plane to a halt is also electromagnetic. A laser was installed to defend against cruise missiles and small-boat swarms. The displacement is listed as 100,000 long tons.

The Gerald R. Ford class of aircraft carriers will replace the Nimitz class over a period of years. The cost of each is about $13 billion and about $37 billion when fitted out. The newer class has a greater electric generating capacity, a worrisome limit on the Nimitz class. It can operate with a smaller crew of 2,600, about 700 fewer than the Nimitz class. The Navy wishes to maintain a fleet of 12 aircraft carriers.

We can discuss the length and width, but a better gauge of ship size is displacement. According to Archimedes Principle, the weight of a floating object is equal to the weight of the fluid displaced.

In today’s shipping trade, the tonne, or metric ton, is used, and sometimes the term “long ton” is heard. It is equal to 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.6 pounds. The ton that we are familiar with is 2,000 pounds.

Ship displacement varies with the vessel’s degree of load. The empty weight is known as lightweight tonnage and when full, it’s gross tonnage. Most commercial ships had draft marks, or load lines, painted on the side of the ship, forward, midship and astern. The markings allow a ship’s displacement to be determined to an accuracy of a half of one percent.

The longest ship ever built was not a cruise ship or an aircraft carrier. It was the Knock Nevis, an oil tanker built by a Japanese company. It was constructed in 1979 and decommissioned in 2009. The Knock Nevis was 1,504 feet long, 226 feet wide, and came in at a gross tonnage of 261,000 tons. Another ship, the Seawise Giant, is in that same category.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.