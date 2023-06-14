QUESTION: If heat rises, why is the top of a mountain colder than the bottom?

ANSWER: The sun beats down on the Earth. The air at the surface of the Earth is warmed. Warm air rises. Air pressure decreases as we go up in the atmosphere, which means the air is expanding. Air that is expanding as it rises is cooled. The temperature of the air decreases about 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit for every thousand feet of altitude. The term for this rate of air cooling is “adiabatic cooling rate.”

When air is pressurized, it gets hot. That is why a tire pump feels warm when you pump up a bicycle tire. Just the opposite occurs when air is expanding. If you let the air out of a tire, the valve stem feels cool or even cold. Same thing when you use a spray paint can. The nozzle feels cool.

Also, mountains have less water vapor overlying them. So mountains are cooled by radiation into space more than lowlands. The temperature on Mt. Everest, altitude slightly less than 30,000 feet, can be as low as minus-one hundred degrees Fahrenheit. But on a good day in May, a climber can expect around -15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mountains can perform some amazing feats. In the United States, air rises up the western slopes of mountains, cools, and gives up its moisture. Cool air can’t hold as much moisture as warm air. As the air reaches the top of the mountain, most all the moisture in the air has been wrung out. The western slopes of mountains have a lot of rainfall and lush vegetation. On the other hand, the eastern slopes, and beyond, are dry and the vegetation consists of sage and tumbleweed.

We witnessed such phenomena some time ago when we spent a week motoring through Oregon and Washington. The rich farmlands of the Willamette Valley are on the western side of the Cascade Range where rainfall is plentiful. The cities of Medford, Eugene, Corvallis, Salem, and Portland lie in this fertile plain that is 150 miles long and about 25 miles wide. The Cascade Range hosts Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, and Mt. Hood. But the countryside on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains is arid, pretty much treeless.

The same is true of the Rocky Mountains. The western slopes receive plenty of rainfall and snowfall. Numerous ski slopes dot the western side of the Rockies. East of the Rockies is drier and often needs irrigation to grow crops. Early explorers termed this area the Great American Desert. The discovery of minerals and the Ogallala Aquifer transformed the Great American Desert into the Great Plains, among America’s most profitable areas.

