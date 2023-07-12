QUESTION: What is this “left brain,” “right brain” business?

ANSWER: Yes, we all have a left brain and right brain and they each have different duties and functions, and there is a lot of crossover. There isn’t a clearly defined spot or side for the many tasks we do. For example, it takes both sides of the brain to write. Many activities have more to do with how well the parts of the brain work in tandem using the neurons that connect them rather than how they act independently. The left brain vs right brain theory was popularized by the work of Roger Sherry, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1981.

The theory says that the left hemisphere of the brain deals with logic, critical thinking, calculations, language skills, speaking, understanding, coordination, reasoning and criticism. We use the left side of the brain for choosing words and understanding phrases.

The right side of the brain is used for emotions, creativity, imagination, music, art, intuition, visual perception, facial recognition, spatial perception, appreciating color and analyzing quality vs. quantity. That right side is put to task for comparisons, estimations, impulsiveness and imagination.

A lot of the exercises that the mental health people tell us to do to combat Alzheimer’s and dementia and to sharpen mental agility are those same exercises that activate the left brain. Writing is mostly left-brain stuff, so they recommend increasing vocabulary, consulting a thesaurus, using apps to learn a new word each day and writing letters and notes to people.

What about firing up the right side of the brain? That is more for letting go, freeing the mind, enjoying life. Recommendations include meditation, socializing, having coffee with friends, taking in a concert, listening to music, painting (on paper or canvas, not painting the house) having a backyard cookout and staying connected with family.

Research in the last 60 years, since the time of Roger Sherry, has shown that the brain is more complicated than merely left vs. right. For example, evidence indicates that abilities in math are strongest when both halves of the brain work together. Evidence also shows that the two halves of the brain impart information across the corpus callosum, a bundle of nerve fibers that enables corresponding regions of the left and right hemispheres to communicate.

We all want to keep our mind as sharp as possible for as long as possible. The medical people tell us that exercise has a protective effect on cognition and brain health as we age. They also urge us to keep the mind active and mentally challenged. Social support is important for psychological well-being. Eating a healthy diet, including fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats. Don’t’ overlook sleep, they say, and strive for a regular sleep-wake schedule. Professionals tell us the brain is like a muscle-use it or lose it.

