QUESTION: Why are there pelicans on Lake Tomah?

ANSWER: As I write this column on Mother’s Day, I count 10 pelicans from our picture window looking out onto Lake Tomah. They seem to favor the northern part of Lake Tomah at the present time, but large numbers have been spotted on the far south side of the lake. Numerous informants tell me they fly over from the Brownsville, Minnesota, area. Pelicans go where the fishing is good.

A good place to view pelicans and other migratory waterfowl, including swans, geese, and ducks is the Brownsville Overlook which is located off Hwy. 26, about three miles south of Brownsville. Brownsville, population 500 if everyone is home, is about 10 miles south of La Crescent. Brownsville’s claim to fame is that it became the first established town in Minnesota Territory in 1848.

The overlook provides multiple parking spots. In the fall, visitors watch the tundra swan migration. You can see bald eagles circling overhead any time of the year. Some years ago, the Minnesota DNR placed limestone boulders in the water but along the shore to provide habitat along the Mississippi River flyway.

Pelicans have that unmistakable long beak and a large throat pouch used for catching prey and draining water from the scooped-up contents before swallowing. They go after fish found near the surface. They travel in flocks, much like geese or ducks. There are eight species, but the kind we see around here is known as the American white pelican.

Pelicans have that long neck, short stout legs with rather large, webbed feet. They are among the heaviest of flying birds but have air pockets in their skeleton and beneath the skin, which enable them to ride high in the water. Their long broad wings are ideal for soaring and gliding.

They are graceful flyers, indeed, but pelicans feed by either a low plunge dive, landing feet first and scooping up the prey with the beak, or they go after fish while swimming.

Those webbed feet make them good swimmers. Like most birds, pelicans have preen glands located on the back near the base of the tail. The gland supplies oil that is spread upon the feathers during preening. The preen oil is formed by the gland and helps coat the bird’s feathers. It is used to waterproof feathers and keep them flexible.

Like hawks and eagles, pelicans ride thermals, those rising air currents, to soar up to 10,000 feet. They will commute up to 100 miles from their home feeding area. The air distance from Brownsville to Tomah Wisconsin is a mere 37 miles.

In most species, the male brings the nesting material to the nest site, and the female fashions the nest. The female lays two to three eggs and incubation is 30 to 36 days. Both males and females will incubate the eggs.

Pelican habitat is threatened by overfishing, human activity, entanglement in fish lines and hooks, disturbance of nesting areas, parasites and pollutants. Several websites report the pelican population is now stable.

Sources: Minnesota DNR, encyclopedia Britannica.

