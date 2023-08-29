QUESTION: Why is Otzi, the Iceman, in the news again?

ANSWER: Otzi is one of the oldest and best-preserved mummies ever recorded. Otzi was a man, age about 45, discovered in the Alps by two German hikers on the border between Austria and Italy at an elevation of 10,530 feet in September 1991. His body was preserved in ice for 5,000 years and only discovered due to regional melting. Otzi was about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 110 pounds.

His partially exposed body was chipped out of the ice using a pneumatic drill and ice axes and taken to the medical examiner in Innsbruck, together with items found nearby. Those included some of his clothing, a 6-foot longbow, a bearskin hat and copper ax with yew handle.

Since 1993, Otzi has been on display at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in the capital city of South Tyrol, Bolzano, which is a province of Northern Italy.

Otzi has really been worked over: dated, X-rayed, examined, measured. Tissues and intestinal contents have been analyzed. Otzi had a CAT scan in 2009. Seems Otzi had a meal two hours before his demise, consisting of ibex meat, wheat grain, fatty meat from a wild goat, roots and fruits. Pollen found in his stomach suggested that Otzi met his end in late spring or early summer. High levels of copper and arsenic were found in hair samples. His copper ax was 99.7 percent pure copper. Arsenic is a byproduct of the copper smelting process.

Examination of Otzi’s tibia, femur, and pelvis indicates that his lifestyle included long walks in the mountains, suggesting he was a high-altitude shepherd. Modern 3-D scanning shows Otzi had brown eyes, sunken cheeks, furrowed face and a beard. Three ribs on his right side were cracked. One of his fingernails showed three Beau’s lines, indicating he was sick three times in the last six months of his life. He had considerable tooth decay and was lactose intolerant. He had a total of 61 tattoos.

Otzi wore a cloak of woven grass, a coat, belt, leggings, loincloth and shoes, all made from leather of different skins. His belt had a pouch that contained a scraper, a drill, a flint flake for starting fires, a bone and dried fungus. In 2012, scientists announced that Otzi still had intact blood cells, the oldest ever identified.

A big surprise came in 2001, 10 years after he was discovered. X-rays and CAT scans revealed that Otzi had been shot in the back with an arrow with a matching hole in his coat. Yes, an arrow did poor Otzi in. It’s your original cold case (pun intended). Speculation is that he died from loss of blood.

The arrow’s shaft had been removed before death, and there were cuts and bruises on his hands, arms and chest. He had been clubbed over the head. DNA analysis revealed there was blood from four other people. The belief is that Otzi put up a good fight, but his killers got the best of him.

The something new that has come out recently is that further DNA analysis determined that Otzi most likely descended from farmers from present-day Turkey, and his head was balder and skin darker than originally thought. Not really spectacular findings. His killers have not been identified or caught, yet.

