QUESTION: What exactly is fire?

ANSWER: The ancient Greeks thought the world was composed of four elements: air, earth, fire and water. Air, earth and water are all forms of matter, but fire is a happening, a chemical process of matter changing form.

Fire is a reaction between oxygen and fuel, such as wood or any fossil fuel, such as coal, oil or natural gas. Fortunately, wood and fossil fuels don’t just start on fire in the presence of oxygen. To get fire, the fuel must reach a certain temperature, called the ignition temperature. It is known as the fire triangle to fire departments: fuel, heat, oxygen.

Interesting things happen when wood is burned. The temperature of the wood must get up to about 500 degrees Fahrenheit. A number of things can provide a high ignition temperature — lightning, focused light, friction or something already burning will suffice.

The intense heat will decompose the cellulose material, releasing gases that we call smoke. Smoke is made up of hydrogen, oxygen and carbon. The stuff that is left has two components: char and ash. Char is almost pure carbon. Ash is the wood that didn’t get burned, mostly calcium, iron, potash and potassium.

When we buy charcoal for that outdoor cookout, we are buying wood that has already been sufficiently heated to remove all the smoky gases. Therefore, a charcoal fire burns with very little smoke. The carbon in the charcoal combines with oxygen. This is a very slow reaction, so charcoal will burn for several hours.

Both chemical reactions, wood releasing gases (smoke), and carbon producing char, produce a lot of heat, which sustains the fire. Burning gasoline is a one-step process. Heat causes gasoline to vaporize. The gasoline burns as a hot, volatile gas. There is no char and very little smoke.

To put out a fire, one must remove the heat or the fuel source or both. Firefighters dump water on the fire to remove the heat. Firebreaks and backfires are ways of removing the fire source and are often used to control huge forest fires in our Western states.

Fire is both a killer and a savior. Fire destroys homes and forests. Fire has been used as a weapon in war for centuries. Fire kills more people than any other natural force, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and explosions.

Fire is also an obedient servant for us humans. It keeps us warm, cooks our food, gives us light, makes metal tools and drives power plants. Fire, by heating water and providing steam, opened the Industrial Revolution. It has made our life more comfortable and has given us an ample food supply. Fire renews our forests. Fire powers our transportation vehicles. Man has tamed the flame and put it to good use.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.