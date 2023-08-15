Area Community Theatre in Tomah will be holding auditions for their holiday production of “The Gift of the Magi” on Aug. 21-23 from 6-8 p.m. in the Cabaret Room on the first floor of the theatee.

Inspired by the classic story written by O. Henry in 1905, the story tells of a young husband and wife and how they deal with the challenge of buying Christmas presents for each other with very little money.

Director Steve Jones is looking for six ladies ( ages 18-50), one young girl (6-12 years old ), seven men ( ages 20-25) and one boy (6-12 years old) to fill the roles in the production. Those who audition will be reading select scenes from the script and possibly singing a short selection chosen by the director.

Show dates for “The Gift of the Magi” will be Nov. 30-Dec. 3 as well as Dec. 7-10.

For more information, call ACT at 608-374-7469. Performances and auditions will be held at the theater located at 907 Kilbourn Avenue in Tomah.