Breastfeeding is the best source of nutrition for most infants. It can also reduce the risk for certain health conditions for both infants and mothers, such as asthma and type 1 diabetes in babies and breast cancer and type 2 diabetes in mothers. National Breastfeeding Month is a time to recognize that breastfeeding is vital to the lifelong good health and wellbeing of women and children.

Exclusive breastfeeding continued for two years and beyond provides high quality nutrients and adequate energy. It helps to prevent hunger, undernutrition, and obesity and it is tailored to meet the needs of the growing infant. Breastfeeding also means food security for infants, as it is readily available. Breastfeeding significantly improves the health, development and survival of infants and children. It also contributes to improved health and wellbeing of mothers, both in the short and long term.

