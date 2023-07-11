Bank First has announced that Sally Spangler has been promoted to compliance/enterprise risk officer.

Spangler joined Bank First in 2020 through its merger with Timberwood Bank in Tomah and has over 23 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently specializing in enterprise risk, BSA and compliance support. She will continue to manage the bank's secondary market loan quality control review processes, assist with the maintenance of its vendor management system and conduct compliance monitoring reviews.

Spangler has obtained multiple certifications from the Wisconsin Bankers Association for loans, real estate mortgages, and deposit compliance, as well as training in consumer, mortgage and commercial lending.

Outside the office, Spangler volunteers as a poll worker in Monroe County during state and federal elections.

Spangler and her husband reside in the Tomah area where she enjoys reading, gardening, wildlife, fishing and ancestry research. She also enjoys spending time with her three adult children and five grandchildren.