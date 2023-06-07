BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Grandad and gram Christensen went to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday and spent the afternoon with grandson Cardell Potter and great-granddaughter Laylah.

Pat Christensen visited Mandi Moore on Wednesday afternoon in Tomah.

Friday afternoon grandpa Joe and granda Cara Potter and grandad Leroy and gram Pat visited Cardell and Laylah Potter in Wisconsin Rapids. We were dinner guests.

Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Georgia came a week ago Monday to visit Ken and Sue Olsen. They left Today Monday (Memorial Day).

Last Tuesday Ken and Sue Olsen and house guests Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly met Steve and Eve Olsen at the Bakers Square for lunch. Steve and Eve are from Stevens Point, and Steve is Ken’s nephew.

Thursday Ken and Sue Olsen went to Kylie Prielipp’s softball game in Tomah. Kylie’s team won.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Jody and Joey Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the car show at Winnebago Park on Saturday.

Kate Batten from Shennington and Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek went to Warrens on Sunday to visit Destiny Waltemath and Brandon Leis and baby Finn.

Ken and Sue Olsen and house guests Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Georgia went to the Kelley cabin at Castle Rock on Sunday.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon entertained family and friends at a graduation party for their son, Kollin. Bonnie Hedding and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park and Chris Hedding and Peter from Wittenberg also attended.

Hope everyone had a safe Memorial Day weekend.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It’s been 41 years since Agnes Schumann broke her arm and asked me if I would do her column for her. I don’t know how long she had been writing it, but I had only lived here for 10 years, so it’s been going for over half a century. Anyway I agreed to do it and she decided not to write it again when her arm healed. So here I am, waiting for some younger writer to move into the neighborhood. Will it be another 10 years before I can retire?

After Memorial Day at St. Luke’s Historical Church last Monday, the next day, I attended the 1 p.m. meeting of the Kendall Public Library Book Club. We discussed “ The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, a fictional account of escaping slaves from the South in the 1860s. Thursday after Bible study, Christopher Young joined me for lunch at Flippy’s Bar & Grill. Friday evening Christopher and sons Kit and August took me to Flippy’s for the new additions of barbecued ribs and potato pancakes to the menu.

Thursday afternoon and evening, Chip and Mary Marty were in Elroy to watch Brett play baseball. His sister Layla joined the family after her volleyball practice at Royall. Sunday afternoon the family attended the free fishing day at the Wilton Ron & Gun Club.

Allan and Heather Vlasak had company over the weekend when her cousins Don and Janet Davidson from West Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, visited. Sunday Heather’s brother Dean Tompkins joined them, along with Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana, for the buffet at Flippy’s. In the evening Allan and Heather took the cousins to rural Cashton to visit with the Russell and Julie Everson family.

Tuesday Lynette Vlasak attended the early afternoon Book Club at the Kendall Library. Wednesday Sally Dana joined Lynette as they took Carol Fronk to the Peking Chinese Restaurant in Tomah for a belated birthday celebration. Thursday Lynette and Sally lunched at the Senior Dining Center in Kendall and then attended the St. John’s Ladies Aid at the church. Later they were at the Elroy park to see great-nephew Brett Marty play baseball. Friday morning they were back at the library for the Friends of the Library meeting, and Lynette then attended the visitation for Philip Roberts at St. Joseph’ Catholic Church in Kendall. Sunday after church the gals enjoyed cake and ice cream as they helped Arden and Lois Eberhardt celebrate their 60th anniversary.

In the book of Romans, Chapter 8 it speaks of our victory in Christ and verse 31 states “If God be for us, who can be against us?” The answer, of course is, nobody. The Book of John, Chapter 3 verse 16 reads “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Therefore, we can be assured that God the Father, by his Son Jesus Christ, will take care of us all the days of our lives until he calls us to his eternal home with him. All we have to do is believe, accept him into our hearts and do our best to live for him. Amen.