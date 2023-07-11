BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of June 26)

Grandad and Gram Christensen visited grandson Cardell Potter and our great-granddaughter Laaylah several times last week in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Super National Tractor Pull is now history. Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome helped with the pullers dinner on Friday night. Thank you Ken and Sue Olsen and Sandy Chroninger for helping us. One of the men that I took ice cream to asked me how many years I have been doing this? I said a lot and he said you’ve been coming with ice cream ever since I started pulling in Tomah. What does that tell you?

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Saturday.

Dave Hartley and Ken Olsen went to Minnesota on Saturday to an auction. Then Saturday night they went to the tractor pull in Tomah, and due to rain it got cancelled.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Sunday Johnathan Amberson from Norwalk accompanied Bonnie Hedding to Wittenberg to visit Chris Hedding and Peter. It was the annual tractor show at their farm.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

The Tomah High School classes 1950 through 1959 will be holding their annual class reunion on Sept. 8. If anyone can help me with addresses for these people, will you please call me at 715-325-7336. They are Dorothy Rapp, Donna Faye Kelley, Rollan Maum, Bernice Rowell, James Fiedler, Dorothy Degenhardt, Charlotte Ornes Cleveland, Deloris Parker.

Have a safe Fourth of July. A lot is going on in Tomah. After the parade a hot dog/brat plate, pie and ice cream and beverage will be served at the Methodist Church on Butts Avenue.

(Week of July 3)

Robert and Ann Wappler visited Leroy and Pat Christensen in Rome on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday.

Relatives and friends gathered at Doris Kelley’s cabin at Castle Rock on Saturday. They helped Doris celebrate her birthday, and Ken and Sue’s wedding anniversary. So happy birthday, Doris, and happy anniversary, Ken and Sue.

Saturday night Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister Bonnie Hedding.

Kate Batten from Shennington spent Sunday afternoon with her daughter Bonnie Hedding.

Sunday evening Bonnie Hedding and her mom, Kate Batten from Shennington, visited Gene and Diane Batten at Warrens.

Hope everyone had a safe and fun Fourth of July. I already have some Fourth of July news for next week.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Independence Day 2023 is now history and our next big holiday celebration will be Labor Day. Until then there will be family reunions and vacation news to report, along with our usual comings and goings. Read on for what we have to share this week.

The Steve Schumann family was among the many folks who increased the population of Ontario on the Fourth of July as they joined the throng enjoying the fireworks that night.

If you missed this column last week, it was because I spent Sunday through Tuesday at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse recuperating from a repeat of a former ailment. Coming home on Tuesday afternoon, Christopher Young and I stopped at Sparta for a short visit with Merle Micka, who had been in foster care with Dave and me for 30 years. Later Christopher’s sons Kit and August joined us for fireworks in Reedsburg after supper at Beezer’s Bar & Grill in Hillsboro. Saturday morning I was a guest of the Young fellows for a pancake breakfast, and the next day Raye and Marie Walz joined Christopher and me for brunch at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall after church.

Last Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Reedsburg at the Family Restaurant for lunch with Lisa Goostree of Baraboo. The next day Sally played mahjong with the usual crew and then went with Lynette to Tomah to purchase peaches from the peach truck. Thursday Sally lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center, attending the St. John’s Ladies Aid afterwards while Lynette went to Royall to watch great-niece Layla Marty play softball. Saturday the gals attended the 50th anniversary party for Tom Zastoupil and Alice Mc Caskey-Zastoupil at the Tomah Legion Hall.

Thirty-five years ago the Vlasak siblings joined forces to purchase property in Johnnycake Hollow and named it “The Ranch.” Friday Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Allan and Heather Vlasak and Lynette Vlasak with Sally Dana had pizza at the Hidden Inn in Kendall as they celebrated the past 35 years of enjoying the fun and games there. Many parties and activities have taken place there in the last three and a half decades.

On a sad note, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Gale Brandau family as they mourn their loss of his wife Ardis. The visitation will be Friday with the funeral service on Saturday at the Sonnenburg Funeral Home in Tomah.

The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord. In spite of the grief in the loss of a loved one, there is joy in knowing that as believers in Christ they are with Jesus in eternity and will one day be reunited with the ones still here if they, too, have accepted Jesus into their hearts and lived their lives for him. He died to save us from our sins and to forgive sinners. Read John 3:16 and 17 and if you believe what it says, you will be saved. I am looking forward to a great family reunion when my life here ends. Amen.