BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Great Gram Christensen spent Monday with great-granddaughter Laylah and grandson Cardell Potter in Wisconsin Rapids.

Pat Christensen from Rome went to Tomah on the Fourth of July and helped with the brat/hot dog and ice cream meals at the Methodist church. Thank you to everyone that came and ate with us.

Mike Blija was in the Fourth of July Parade in Tomah with the Americana music float.

Bill and Deanne Batten from Shennington entertained the Batten family, neighbors and friends on the Fourth of July at their home. Bonnie Hedding attended.

Duane and Becky Prileipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Tuesday to show them their new puppy.

Thursday Greg and Donna Roark from Louisiana visited Bonnie Hedding. Donna and Bonnie are sisters.

Friday night Ken and Sue Olsen met Jim Bernhardt from Clifton for fish in Wilton and then back to Jim’s for a visit.

Friday Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton, Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah were Saturday afternoon visitors and dinner guests of Ken and Sue Olsen.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

We’re on the downhill side of July already and as you can see by the length of this column, the neighbors have had a busy week of activities to report, so I’ll get right to the good stuff.

Beginning in the middle of the valley at the Feisty Fauska’s it was pretty quiet until Thursday evening, when Christopher Young and I attended the Hillsboro Public Library’s Musicale at the gazebo in the Field Veterans Memorial Park. Friday evening I was in Tomah to attend visitation for Ardis Brandau at Sonnenburg’s Funeral Home and saw sister-in-law Darlene Martalock and Amy Gernetzke there as well as sister-in-law Margery and hubby Joe Collins of Black River Falls. Saturday Christopher and I drove LeRoy Petersen and his mom, Debbie Wildes-Petersen, to Blanchardville, where LeRoy sang with Maggie Mae’s band in the park.

One day last week Ron and Arlene Garvens stopped in to see Mary Parkhurst. During the week Arlene attended the KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the Methodist Church in Mauston at which they heard an interesting speaker.

Last Sunday the Marty family didn’t get home before I got their news because they were busy up in Tomah celebrating Chip’s dad Bob Marty’s birthday. This past Friday evening it was Mary Marty’s dad Lowell Zellmer’s turn to celebrate, and the Marty girls gathered at the Wilton Legion fish fry to fete him on his eighth decade. Rachel Zellmer of Madison and Paul Zellmer from Edgerton were also there to join in the party as well as Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana.

Lynette and Sally were up at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday to attend the farewell luncheon for Helen Zuhlke and Ashley Peterson as they are both leaving the area. Wednesday Sally was at Ehawee Girl Scout Camp near La Crosse attending the American Camping Association meeting. Thursday the gals were at the Ontario Public Library’s Hat Luncheon at the Wilmer Pierson residence along with Joan Belsky, Donna Gosselin, Gloria Bunk and Darlene Martalock. Saturday morning they attended the visitation for Ardis Brandau at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

Sunday morning after church, several of the folks from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church enjoyed the breakfast brunch at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall. They were Evan and Trudie Roloff, Terry and Lori Bandle, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana.

At the adjoining table, the Evangelical Free Church folks partaking of the repast were Alan and Deanna Bell, Larry and Jani Bolstad, Dave and Pam Strike, Raye and Marie Walz, Debbie Wildes-Petersen, LeRoy Petersen, Christopher Young and me.

For the past several weeks the Evangelical Free Church has been studying the Book of Ephesians in the New Testament on Sunday mornings and the past few weeks have concentrated on Chapter 6, in which we are admonished how to behave with one another in our families, our friendships and in our business dealings with employees. If we all would take these teachings to heart as we deal with others in our relationships, what a peaceful world this would be. End of this week’s sermon. Amen.