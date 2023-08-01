BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Leroy and Pat Christensen stopped for a short visit with Darlene Tralmer on Wednesday afternoon.

Grandson Cardell Potter and daughter Laylah invited grandma Cara and grandpa Joe, great-gram and great-grandad to his house for dinner on Friday evening.

Relatives and friends gathered at the home of Lois Pierce on Saturday to help her celebrate her birthday. Her children put on a very nice party for her 85th birthday. Pat Christensen was one of the attendants.

For those of you who know Connor Prielipp, he had his surgery in Dallas, Texas, on the 17th of June. He is now back in Florida. Mend fast, Connor.

Bob and Carol Henkes from Kenasaw, Georgia, spent several days last week with Ken and Sue Olsen.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton and his family, daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren had their annual get together/vacation, which they spent at Doris Kelley's cabin at Castle Rock last week. Ken and Sue Olsen visited them all on Saturday.

Anja Blija from Bloomington, Illinois, went to Wautoma to visit her grandpa Piehl and then came to visit her dad, Mike Blija, and grandpa, John Blija, in Bear Creek on Saturday and was an overnight guest.

Relatives and friends gathered at Bonnie Hedding's home on Saturday to help Bonnie's mom, Kate Batten, celebrate her birthday. A special day for Kate. Happy belated birthday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to La Crosse on Sunday to the Loggers baseball game. The Loggers won.

Bonnie Hedding went to Warrens on Sunday and visited Brandon Leis and Destiny Waltemath and Finn.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

July was a busy month with a lot of activity here in the neighborhood; however, this past week things slowed down a bit except for yours truly and those gals on the west end of the valley. Since I can’t think of any twaddle to open this column with this morning, I will get right to the gossip beginning at the Feisty Fauska’s.

Last Monday night Kit Young of Hillsboro arrived from Indiana with his two youngest sisters, Truth and Felicity, to spend a week with his dad Christopher before having to return home for school. I joined the family for a few outings while they were here after Tuesday, when I attended the book club meeting at Kendall Public Library where we discussed Cheryl Strayed’s book “Wild” about her hike on the Pacific Crest Trail. Thursday evening the girls preferred to spend their time with their big brother while Christopher and I attended the library-sponsored concert by Dan Kouba and the Journeymen at the gazebo in Central Park.

Friday evening we took Truth and Felicity, fondly known as Fifi, roller skating in Richland Center and had pizza there for supper. We drove home in a fierce thunder storm, stopping to take pictures of the lightning in the far off clouds and arrived at Fauska’s Funny Farm after the rain. Saturday we celebrated a belated 12th birthday for Truth as Kit joined us for lunch at the Mauston China Buffet. Sunday we were up early to take the girls down to Elgin, Illinois, where they met their mother and return home with her. The Young household is going to be a dull place without any children for the next few months.

Up at the west end of the valley we can always count on some news. Sally Dana kept busy last week with Vacation Bible School at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. Tuesday noon Lynette Vlasak and Sally joined Charissa Finn and Diane Johnson for a taco lunch from Hidden Inn in Kendall as they bid farewell to Kim Coen before the afternoon book club. Thursday evening the gals were among the throng enjoying Dan Kouba’s music in Central Park. Friday morning The Friends of the Library met, and Lynette and Sally enjoyed the get together. Later they attended the visitation for Jean Fronk Watson at the Picha Funeral Home. Sunday Allan Vlasak met his sister, Lynette, with Sally Dana for a family supper at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. The Chip Marty family was also there with their relatives to enjoy the fellowship.

Today is the last day of July as I write this, and tomorrow we will be welcoming a new month. God has blessed us with a good summer so far. Although it has been drier than normal, the corn and soybean fields are flourishing, and second crop hay is being harvested. One of God’s greatest blessings is our fellow man (and woman) and the unconditional love he has for us. As I have shared in the past, love is a verb, not necessarily an emotion, and as you have been reading in this column every week, you have witnessed the love my neighbors have shown continually. We pray you, too, will be a loving influence in the lives of those you meet in your daily walk with the Lord.