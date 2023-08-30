BEAR CREEK

Week of Aug. 7

Sorry for no news last week. We were moving and my computer was not hooked up.

On Wednesday our neighbor Jill Stedter and great-granddaughter Olivia visited Leroy and me.

Friday Joe and Cara (daughter and son-in-law), Randy and Jill Staedter and Terry and Dawn Braaten came with open arms and helped us move some of our belongings. Lunch was from Jimmy Johns and a lot was accomplished. Thank you all, we really appreciated it.

Friday night mom and dad Potter and gram and grandad Christensen were dinner guests of grandson Cardell and great-granddaughter Laylah in Wisconsin Rapids.

Friday Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington.

Saturday Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Double Barrel with their UTV club.

Saturday Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruby Granger in Oakdale..

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the La Crosse Speedway on Saturday night and were happy to see Al Bartels win his race.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, aunt Marlene Batten and Butch and Dianna Batten at Shennington and Aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Sunday.

Sunday visitors of Bonnie Hedding on Sunday were Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville.

Week of Aug. 14

Saturday visitors of Leroy and me were grandson Cardell from Wisconsin Rapids with a special treat for gram and grandad.

Sharon Bauman from Oakdale visited Leroy and Pat on Saturday afternoon.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Robert Wappler visited Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to their ATV club meeting at Backwaters on Saturday morning in Wyeville.

Ken and Sue Olsen from Bear Creek and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton went to Ontario on Saturday to the home of Alrita Benish. It was the annual Benish bash. A great time was had by all.

Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek and her sister Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville spent the weekend in Iowa visiting John and Denise Huskamp and family. Also attended a threshing bee.

Bennie, I hope I didn’t miss anything. HA.

Week of Aug. 21

Joe and Cara Potter from Rome and Cardell and Laylah Potter from Rapids visited gram and grandad Christensen on Wednesday afternoon.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Alice Dahle, who passed away last week. Her visitation/funeral was on Friday. I attended. Worked with Alice for a lot of years.

Grandad and gram Christensen had dinner on Friday evening with grandson Cardell and great-granddaughter Laylah.

Leroy and I went to Dexterville on Saturday for the fundraiser for Jeremiah’s Camp. A large crowd attended despite the heat.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Wisconsin Rapids went to the Martin cabin near Wilton on Saturday afternoon/night for the annual summer get-together..

Pat Christensen accompanied Randy and Jill Steader to the annual line/tap dance fundraiser on Sunday morning for the brunch and show at the Arrowhead Lodge.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards on Tuesday at the Tomah Senior Center.

Kate Batten from Shennington, Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville and Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek went to the funeral of Gina Trevaarrow in Necedah on Wednesday.

David Hartley and John Blija accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Sparta on Thursday to the retired railroad men breakfast at the Family Restaurant.

Thursday Denise Huskamp and grandchildren Jayme and Kymber and Zoey Peterson from Iowa visited Bonnie Hedding.

Alicia and Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.

Saturday Denise Huskamp, and grandchildren Jayme, Kymber and Zoey Peterson; Dianna Freemore; and grandchildren Zak, Amelia, and Ellie visited Bonnie Heading.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington and Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon.

SOUTH SIDE

Week of Aug. 21

It’s me again, ready to entertain you with my version of Facebook here on the south side of Kendall in southeast Monroe County. Once upon a time we had news from several more neighbors, but as they moved away for various reasons, most of the newcomers weren’t interested in sharing their lives with us. However the half dozen of us who are left gladly let you know what is keeping us out of mischief. If you live in or near our valley and want to be included just let me know.

This past Saturday Steve Schumann and brother-in-law Roland Koenig were among those who attended the celebration of life for Pat Reardon in Sparta. Pat grew up in Kendall and his family was a blessed part of village life.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s the week was a good one beginning on Tuesday when Christopher Young and I went to La Crosse to pick up Debbie Wildes and son Le Roy at Gundersen Hotel as they had been visiting a friend in the hospital. We lunched at the Family Restaurant on our way home. Friday morning I was at the Kendall Public Library where assistant librarian Diane Johnson presented a video tour of her trip to Ireland, Scotland and England with tea and crumpets served afterwards. That evening Christopher joined me for the library-sponsored movie “Beyond the Blackboard.” Saturday we supped at Beezer’s Bar & Grill in Hillsboro and enjoyed the music by Dan Kouba and The Journeymen. Sunday after church it was brunch at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall with several church friends.

Arlene Garvens was in Mauston on Saturday attending the KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the Methodist Church. The rest of the week she and Ron enjoyed some quiet time at home.

The Vlasak, Marty and Zellmer families joined together for some fun on Saturday at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with the Royall wrestling teams ranging in age from third- through eighth-grade celebrating the end of their season. Sunday Brett Marty and his family, along with great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana, had a party for the baseball team at The Ranch also marking the end of their season. Prior to the sporting events, Lynette and Sally hosted the movie at St. John’s Church fellowship hall Friday evening. Later on Sunday the gals met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo at the Dells Pizza Pub for supper.

One of the best ways to serve the Lord is in our fellowship with other people. It is a joyful way to be blessed by sharing our lives and our faith with others and also witnessing to those we meet who may be unbelievers. It is so easy to know salvation as in scripture Jesus and his disciples and the prophets all have told us in many ways that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and no person can come to God the Father except through him. He doesn’t promise us sunshine and lollipops all the time, but he does promise to be with us in our joys and our sorrows as we allow the Holy Spirit to guide us. Hallelujah, what a Savior! End of sermon. Amen.

Week of Aug. 28

Last week I mentioned the loss of news from neighbors who have left us for one reason or another and this week I have only three folks to share with you, including my own news which is beginning to look like the life and times of Myrna. I do have some news from former South Siders so here goes.

Beginning with last Tuesday, I picked up sister-in-law Darlene Martalock on South Ridge and drove up to Sparta, where we met sister-in-law Marg and spouse Joe Collins of Black River Falls. We journeyed to La Crosse, where we met with a dozen of our Dahlby cousins at Ardies Restaurant for our first get-together since before COVID-19 put the kibosh on all such events.

Thursday after Bible study Christopher Young and I lunched at Flippy’s Bar & Grill and met a 64-year-old fellow named John who was riding his bicycle across the country. He started just north of Seattle and that morning had left La Crosse and rode the trails as far as Kendall. He planned to get to Milwaukee that night in time to cross Lake Michigan on the ferry and continue through Michigan on his way east. He had done his first cross country ride when he was 22 and was enjoying the differences along the way in comparison to 42 years ago.

And now to the news of former neighbor Carol Schumann, who lived on the first farm on the east end of the valley at one time. Carol is now living in assisted living in Viroqua and visited me with her daughter, Christine Blum of Olivia, Minnesota. With only three years difference in our ages, Carol and I soon became good friends as we were the youngest women in the neighborhood. We lunched at Flippy’s Saturday noon and then returned to Fauska’s Funny Farm to enjoy the rest of our time together.

Sunday after church Christopher and I joined Dave and Mary Sterba and six folks from the Wonewoc Grace Community Church for lunch at Flippy’s. After lunch as we were preparing to leave, two folks from Tomah arrived, and we had coffee with Steve and Leanne Honish, renewing old friendships from Wisconsin Farmers Union.

Up at the west end of the valley, we find the Marty family busily getting ready for the first day of school at Royall on Thursday. Saturday Chip and Mary attended Chip’s Royall High School reunion of the Class of 1998 at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow.

This was the first time that I had more news than Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Last Monday they were at the Olive Garden in La Crosse, where they met Carrie Disantz of Boulder, Colorado, for lunch. Brett Marty turned 12 years old on Wednesday. so great-aunt Lynette and Sally joined the family at their home for a birthday party. Thursday the gals were in Tomah at the Break Room enjoying their first meal of the day with the Kendall Breakfast Group. When Saturday came they went over to Viroqua for the Vernon County Clean Sweep to dispose of appliances and electric items at no cost.

There are times when life is not all sunshine and lollipops and we wonder where to go for counsel. I’ve found that the book of Proverbs in the Old Testament is a great help. Open the Bible to the middle of the book just past the Psalms for guidance. Verse 5 in Chapter 3 states “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.” These words have helped me to make wise decisions in my eight decades of life, and I only have gotten into trouble when I ignored them. What a blessing to be able to go to the Lord’s Word as one travels through life. Amen.