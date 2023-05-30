Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pat Christensen went to Oakdale Electric on Wednesday for our quarterly Operation Roundup meeting.

Friday Daughter Cara Potter and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome went to the funeral for John Brady at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tomah.

Leroy and I visited Mandi Moore in Tomah on Friday.

Happy birthday to Dale Chroninger, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday. Dale plays in the Kountry Knights Band, and on Sunday they were playing at Club 16 in Sparta. His wife Sandy hosted a party for him and relatives, neighbors and friends came to help him celebrate and listen to the good music of the band. Leroy and I attended, and it was great to see so many friends.

Monday Sue Olsen and her granddaughter Lexie went out to lunch to celebrate Lexis' birthday. A special day for both.

Happy birthday to Duane Prielipp, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

John Blija and Mike Blija went to Wautoma on Wednesday to the funeral of Mrs. Piehl.

Shirley Nauman from Tomah visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Kylie Prielipp's ball game on Thursday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to John Brady's funeral on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tomah.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Rick and Michelle Meely visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Saturday Ken and Sue Olsen went on a UTV ride. They started at Eagles Nest in Cutler, rode to Bear Bluff and around and back to Eagles Nest. They put on 100 miles; it was a nice day for riding.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Chuck and Carol Henkes and Molly from Georgia came on Sunday to spend a few days visiting Carol's dad Ken and Sue Olsen.

Bonnie Hedding picked up her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Sunday and they went to the cemetery, then for a ride and stopped at Twin Peaks for some of their delicious ice cream. What a nice day.

Hope everyone has a safe Memorial Day weekend.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

It is Memorial Day morning, and I will be leaving soon for St. Luke’s Historical Church on Oxford Road at the east end of our neighborhood. The Kendall Legionnaires will arrive at 10 a.m. to honor the veterans who are buried in the cemetery there with a roll call, prayer, a few words from Commander Doug Rogalla, a 20-gun salute and Taps. At 11 a.m. there will be a service in the church. However, there are a few items of note the past week from a couple of us south-siders, so read on.

My week was rather quiet until Wednesday after my dental appointment, when Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I had an early supper at the Holy Cow Bar & Grill in Union Center. Saturday we had burgers at Tabor Bar & Grill and after church on Sunday we met with Raye and Marie Walx and Dave and Pam Strike for the breakfast buffet at Flippy’s Bar & Grill. In the afternoon we visited Doug and Terri Rogalla at their home in rural Kendall.

The rest of the local folks kept a low profile during the past seven days, but we can always count on Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana for an interesting week. Monday the gals went greenhouse shopping then spent a few days planting their purchases. Thursday they were at the Kendall Public Library for the meeting of the Knit Wits. Friday they celebrated librarian Chrissa Finn’s birthday at the Frienda of the Library meeting. Saturday morning the gals attended the Royall Graduation and then headed to Milwaukee for the Brewers game. Sunday was a busy day as the met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo at the Reedsburg Family Restaurant after church then headed home for supper at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with several relatives who in the area celebrating the long weekend.

Today we honor those men and women who have served our country in the armed services. Many died as they fought in the various wars that threatened the freedoms that we hold dear. Our prayers go up for the families who have lost loved ones and for all of those who spent part of their lives keeping the rest of us safe from harm. We should sing in our hearts “God Bless America” every day of our lives to keep from taking these blessings for granted. God has surely blessed America these past 247 years and we pray his protection and care in the future of our nation.