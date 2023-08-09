BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Doris Kelley and her sister Sue Olsen met for lunch on Thursday.

Mike Blija left on Thursday and flew to Colorado to visit his daughter, Hannah, for a few days.

Shania Prielipp from Montana is home and visiting family and friends. She visited grandma Sue Olsen one day this past week.

Duane and Becky Prielipp from Tomah visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited Randy and Alicia Waltemath in Wyeville on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen spent Sunday at the Monroe County Fair and took in the tractor pull.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shenington and visited Butch and Dianna Freemore on her way home.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the county fair on Thursday and stayed to watch Adella Bauman show a sheep. It’s so exciting to watch these young ones and their animals.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

What happened to June and July? All of a sudden it’s August and already into the second week. Last week the neighbors were so busy, I had a hard time getting in touch with them on Sunday evening. I was beginning to think that the valley had been evacuated and no one told me. Then I got hold of a few folks, but still couldn’t find Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. I finally had to call Lynettte’s sister-in-law Heather Vlasak to learn what happened to those gals. Read on to find out.

Next door Steve Schumann had attended his 50th class reunion from Royall High School last Saturday evening at the Elroy Legion hall. This past Saturday afternoon he was back at the Legion hall for Frank (Buddy) Bender’s celebration of life celebration.

Last Monday evening Christopher Young and I attended the cigar box ukulele Fish With Feathers concert at the Wonewoc Public Library’s front lawn. The next notable event was on Friday afternoon when we enjoyed a late lunch at 1895 Rebel BBQ in Wonewoc. Sunday after church we found out what great cooks our church families were as we partook of a blessed pot luck in which no one left hungry. We could have fed half of Kendall with the leftovers.

Ron and Arlene Garvens headed to Waukesha on Friday to join in a family picnic with granddaughters Nick and Nicole and kids, along with the Randy and Korinne family. While in the area they spent the weekend with dear friends Bob and Gladys Roszkowski in Eagle.

Up toward the west end of the valley, Roland and Vickie Koenig have been enjoying their retirement by giving their house new shingles to keep the elements at bay.

And now for the final news of the week as provided by Heather. I don’t know what the gals did during the week, but on the weekend I have it on good authority that Lynette and Sally attended a three-game weekend in Milwaukee watching the Brewers.

Attending a good Bible study during the week and church service on Sunday prepares us for facing the every day life experiences with which we have to contend. It gives us a solid foundation to handle whatever the world throws at us, both joyful events and the crises we meet in our daily walks with the Lord. Without Jesus by my side, I don’t know how I could have managed some of the things that have happened in my 85 years of existence. And so I continue to carry on and praise the Lord continually. I hope and pray that you, too, can attest to having Jesus in your heart.