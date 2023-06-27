BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Carol Finstad from Arkdale visited Pat Christensen on Monday in Rome.

Grandad and Gram Christensen accompanied Joe and Cara Potter to Marshfield on Tuesday for a doctor appointment for grandad.

Bob and Kathy Olsen from Tomah, Mike and Marlene Backus from Oxford, Ron and Elaine Koeing from Black Earth and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome met in Wisconsin Dells on Thursday for lunch.

Happy birthday to Leroy's cousin Pete Peterson. A large group of family, relatives and friends gathered at Pete's home on Saturday to help him celebrate. His daughters, sons-n-law and grandchildren were all there and a lot of hugs were exchanged. A wonderful meal was had and a good time was had by all.

Grandson Cardell Potter and Laylah entertained at their home in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday evening for Father's Day. Grandpa Joe, grandma Cara, great-grandad and great-gram Christensen attended.

Colt Prielipp visited grandma Sue and Ken Olsen on Monday.

Duane Prielipp from Tomah visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Tuesday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Scott and Tina Benish home in Sparta on Saturday for McKenzie Benish's graduation party.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister, Bonnie Hedding, on Saturday.

A Father's Day party was hosted at the home of Duane and Becky Prielipp on Saturday night in Tomah. Ken and Sue Olsen, Marty and Mary Waltemath, Darrell and Shane Prielipp from Tomah, Dawson Prielipp from Milwaukee, Devyn and Brady from Eau Claire, and Lexis Prielipp and friend Dillon from Tomah attended.

Anja Blija from Illinois and her dad, Mike Blija, went to Wautoma on Saturday to visit grandpa Ray Piehl. Anja and Mike went out to dinner on Saturday night together.

Anja Blija from Illinois had Father's Day breakfast with her dad and Grandpa Blija.

Bonnie Hedding entertained at lunch on Sunday with Kate Batten from Shennington, Dan Batten, Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville.

Pete Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija on Monday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

As we enter the last week in June, we are looking forward to the Fourth of July and looking backward to the Elroy Fair which closed on Sunday. I used to anticipate fair time in the summer when I was young and active but now can only have fond memories of the many exhibits, food and amusement park rides. However I do manage to keep entertained with more sedentary fun and hope to have a peaceful Independence Day celebration.

This past week I got out of the house a few times, first on Tuesday when I took my Amish neighbor Sam Schwartzentruber to Tomah for an appointment. Thursday morning was Bible Study at the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall and Friday evening with Christopher Young at the Kendall Library-sponsored movie “The Long Days Of Summer” at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church fellowship hall after having had supper with his sons Kit and August at the Elroy Eatery. Saturday was Kit’s birthday, and we celebrated at the Mauston Chinese buffet and then a trip down Hwy. 58 to see the elephant rock. Sunday after church I joined Larry and Jani Bolstad of New Lisbon, Raye and Marie Walz and Dave and Pam Strike for the breakfast buffet at Flippy’s Bar & Grill in Kendall.

Ron and Arlene Garvens took Mary Parkhurst out for lunch at the Tomah Chinese buffet one day last week.

The Marty family enjoyed nature this past weekend and went camping at the Wilton Park and biked to Norwalk and back.

Tuesday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Milwaukee where they watched the Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thursday they were at lunch at Flippy’s with the Labor Day Gathering Committee. Friday morning they attended the Friends Of The Library get together and in the evening hosted the monthly movie at St. John’s. Saturday the Zirk family and friends gathered at St. Lukes’s Historical Cemetery for interment of Steve Zirk’s ashes. Sunday Rita Mullen joined Lynette and Sally for the brunch at Flippy’s after church.

The Holy Bible is filled with words of life from the Book of Genesis to the Book of Malachi in the Old Testament and in the New Testament from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John followed by the Acts of the Apostles and their letters in the Epistles, ending with the Revelation to John. I especially like to read excerpts from John’s Gospel and this three Epistles when I need encouragement and a reminder that I am loved. I John verse 7 reads “Beloved let us love one another, for love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.” Then verse 19 states “We love because He first loved us." What comfort and joy these verses give along with all of the rest of his writings and those of the other apostles. Amen.