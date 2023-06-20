BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Grandson Cardell Potter, who lives in Wisconsin Rapids, entertained at dinner on Thursday evening for his daughter Laylah’s first birthday. Grandpa and grandma Potter, great-grandad and gram Christensen attended. A fun night, and she loved opening her presents.

Grandad and gram Christensen visited Cardell and Laylah Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday afternoon.

Pat Christensen accompanied Aleda Moseley from Warrens to Sparta on Thursday to the Monroe County Historical Society meeting.

Our neighbors Randy and Jill Staedter and their house guests, Tyler, Hallie and baby Olivia, visited us on Sunday evening. We always love to see Olivia, who is eight months old already.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Tomah Senior Center on Tuesday.

Doris Kelley and her sister Sue Olsen went out to lunch on Thursday. Doris visited Sue later in the afternoon.

Becky and Dixie Foust from Tomah visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Betty and Jerry Sweet from New Jersey were guests of Mike and John Blija a week ago on the weekend. Mike took them out to dinner at BP’s Smokehouse and then to the Brick Sip Hau for entertainment. A special weekend.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to their ATV club meeting in Camp Douglas on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Sue’s brother, Jim Bernhardt, at Clifton on Saturday.

Kate Batten from Shennington and Bonnie Hedding went to Nelson Park in Camp Douglas on Sunday for a baby shower for Cordell Batten and Whitney Jewell.

Mike Blija accompanied Rick and Annette Eagan to the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast near Cashton.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the open house for their new pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah on Sunday afternoon. Pastor Mark Kahrs was installed. A dinner followed.

Mike Blija spent the weekend in Janesville visiting Pete Blija and family.

Pete and Mike went Sunday to visit the National Farm Museum.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

This past week was a busy one in the neighborhood as everyone seemed to get in the spirit celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday and in the preceding days. Since I don’t have anything interesting to begin the column with, I’ll forgo the twaddle and get right to the good stuff.

First we have news from the Steve Schumann family during the weekend before this past one beginning Friday evening when Steve, Deb, Scott and Bryana went up the valley for a cookout with his sister Vicky and brother-in-law Roland Koenig. Last Saturday afternoon Steve and Bryana were at the Dobbratz home on the east end of the valley to celebrate Rayne’s graduation and then to Ontario, where they attended Tatum Thomas’s party.

On Wednesday I joined Mary Rotes, Marianne Airth-Kindree and Queen Mother Nancy McCullick for the Hill Country Belles Red Hats at the River Walk Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells. Saturday was a day filled with joy as I began with a women’s breakfast at the Evangelical Free Church in Kendall, then as a guest of Lynette Vlasak at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s mother daughter friend banquet. From there I met Christopher Young at Leroy Petersen’s 25th birthday party at the Sugar Maple Inn in Kendall. Sunday I celebrated Father’s Day with Christopher at Flippy’s Bar & Grill then he spent the rest of the day with his sons Kit and August.

Ron and Arlene Garvens had company for Father’s Day as Keith and Marcia Garvens came up from St. Louis to spend a few days with his parents. Sunday they enjoyed the breakfast buffet at Flippy’s. Ron and Arlene are also enjoying granddog sitting with Zippy, pet of Jason and Carly Garvens in Madison.

Mary, Layla and Mya Marty were also at the mother daughter friend banquet at St. John’s on Saturday and Heather and Grace Behm shared our table with them as did Heather Vlasak and Lynette. Layla, Mya and Grace performed in the program. After the festivities the Marty guys, Chip and Brett, joined their gals for a trip to Holmen for Jenna Mashak’s graduation party.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana had lunch at the Little Village Cafe with some of Lynette’s friends from Mount Horeb. Thursday Sally helped with the summer reading program at the Kendall Community Hall. Friday Lynette and Sally were at the David Theis home for a belated birthday celebration for Karen and a “hello summer” party. Saturday the gals attended the mother daughter friend banquet at which Lynette was the mistress of ceremonies as she directed the entertainment.

Have you ever had a time in your life when everything seemed to go wrong? No matter what you did, nothing would go right and you were at your wit’s end. In the Holy Bible the book of Job tells the story of a wealthy man who is tempted to lose his faith in God as Satan takes away all of his riches and even his family and friends forsake him. Job hangs in there in spite of it all and continues to thwart Satan’s advances. In the end Job proved that his faith was stronger than Satan’s power. Sometimes when all seems lost and God doesn’t seem to be answering our prayers, He may simply be saying “wait” or “not yet” and eventually things seem to fall back into place if we keep our faith and let God be God. Have a blessed week. Amen.