BEAR CREEK

Happy birthday to our grandson Cardell, who celebrated his birthday on Monday. Evening dinner guests at his house were daughter Laylah, Mom and Dad Potter and Grandad and Gram Christensen.

Sandra Chroninger and Joan Burkhalter from Bear Creek visited Leroy and Pat Christensen in Rome on Tuesday.

Grandad and Gram Christensen visited grandson Cardell and great-granddaughter Laylah in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday.

Our family celebrated Mother’s Day on Friday At Cardell and Laylah’s in Wisconsin Rapids. Joe and Cara Potter and Grandad and Gram Christensen from Rome were there.

The Priscilla Circle from St. Paul Lutheran Church met for lunch at Perkins on Monday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Friday Walt and Sherry Spolum accompanied Ken and Sue Olsen to Gatzke’s Flower shop at Millston. They had a lot of beautiful flowers. After that they went to Castle Hill for dinner.

Hannah Blija from New Mexico came to visit her dad, Mike Blija, and grampa John Blija on Saturday. She came for her grandma Piehl’s funeral in Wautoma.

Randy and Alica Waltemath from Wyeville and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Dan Prielipp stopped with a gift for his mom for Mother’s Day, but she was not home.

Ken and Sue Olsen and Dave Hartley went to an ATV meeting in Camp Douglas on Saturday. After the meeting they rode to Warrens. Ken and Sue stayed and had supper at the restaurant in Warrens.

Hope everyone had a nice Mother’s Day.

Bonnie Hedding hosted the Batten families for Mother’s Day at her home. Thirty-nine attended.

Darrell Prielipp, Duane and Becky Prielipp and Kylee stopped to visit their mom Sue Olsen on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

SOUTH SIDE

As you read this, the Memorial Day weekend will be imminent, and the banks and post offices will be closed on Monday. Also on Monday the Legionnaires will be at the local cemeteries with their roll call and 21-gun salute. In addition, St. Luke’s Historical Church on the east side of our neighborhood will be having its annual service in the church after the Kendall Legion has completed its memorial program. All are welcome to join us for the festivities.

Some weeks this Fauska isn’t quite as feisty as other times, and this past week was one of them. It seems I must have done something noteworthy early in the week, but the only thing on my calendar was the Friday night movie sponsored by the Kendall Public Library at St. John’s Church. This month’s offering was “The Lost Valentine” starring Betty White. Saturday morning I attended the women’s breakfast at the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall, and on Sunday Christopher Young of Hillsboro joined me after church with Dave and Pam Strike and Raye and Marie Walz for the breakfast buffet at Flippy’s Bar & Grill. Later in the afternoon Christopher and I visited with Tor Ennis and Norene Clark in rural Ontario.

Arlene Garvens attended the KTY Jun Quilt Guild meeting at the Methodist Church in Mauston Saturday morning. In the afternoon Jason and Carley Garvens came up from Madison to spend the rest of the weekend with his parents.

Sunday was Confirmation Day at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Layla Marty was confirmed along with Serenity Johnson and Sydney Falkowski. The Marty family hosted a reception for Layla at Lowell and Arlys Zellmer’s in Johnnycake Hollow for both sets of grandparents and several relatives and friends.

Allan and Heather Vlasak had company Friday afternoon when former neighbor Duane Leak of Mauston came for a visit.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at Tumbled Rock Brewery near Baraboo for lunch with some of Lynette’s former Mount Horeb co-workers. That evening the gals joined the Marty and Zellmer grandparents for the 6-8 grade spring soncert at Royall. Tuesday they lunched with Vicky Ludeking at the Peking Chinese Restaurant in Tomah, and on Wednesday Sally and the mah jong group met at the Kendall Library. Friday evening the gals hosted the movie “The Lost Valentine” at St. John’s fellowship hall.

In chapter 14 of the Book of Matthew in the Bible it tells of Jesus walking on water when the disciples had gone ahead of him in a boat. When they recognized Jesus, Peter said, “Lord, if it is You, command me to come to You on the water” And Jesus said, “Come.” Peter got out of the boat, but when a wind came up he became afraid and began to sink, saying “Lord, save me.” So Jesus reached out and took hold of Peter’s hand and said, “O you of little faith, why did you doubt?” In my husband Dave’s Bible, there is a note in his handwriting questioning his own faith with the words “how long can you tread water?” Food for thought. How strong is my faith?