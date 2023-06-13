BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Happy birthday to my friend Carol Rusnak, who celebrated her birthday last Wednesday. Carol Finstad from Arkdale, Pat Christensen from Rome, Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah all met for coffee to help Carol celebrate.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome went to Reedsburg on Saturday to the veterans concert put on by Molly B. What a great job she does to honor our veterans.

Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Georgia left on Monday for their home in Georgia. They had spent the past week with Ken and Sue Olsen.

Mike Blija and his dad, John Blija, spent Monday in Wautoma.

Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth and Doug Murray in Tomah on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Tomah.

Bonnie Hedding visited her sister, Ken and Colleen Bolchen, in New Lisbon on Friday evening.

A lot of you readers of my news know Luann (Prielipp) Young and her husband Bill. They live in Midland, Texas. The good news is Bill just celebrated his 88th birthday. The sad news is Luann fell and broke her leg this past week. If anyone wants to send a card, call Sue Olsen for her address. I am sure a note from home folks will make Luann happy.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to a graduation party on Sunday for Kayla Johnson.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

June is bustin’ out all over, and as I travel the highways and byways the roadsides are regaling me with beautiful wildflowers in myriad colors. When Christopher Young and I are together we enjoy trying to identify the different flowers, and this past week we noticed an addition of several types of small white flowers. The scenery from the ridge roads looking off into the distance as far as the eye can see to the valleys with a closer view of roadside glory, and the drive in between the two surrounded by all the shades of green provide a pleasant ride in the countryside. Every week we see new beauty as we travel hither and yon.

Last Monday Christopher and son August joined me for shopping in Reedsburg and since August wanted to have lunch at Taco Bell, I made my first trip to that establishment. Thursday the three of us lunched at Flippy’s Bar & Grill, and on Saturday Christopher and I were at the Wilton Legion to help my sister-in-law Darlene Fauska celebrate her 90th birthday. The next day Christopher turned 62, and he and sons Kit and August and I celebrated with cake and ice cream after enjoying Flippy’s breakfast buffet.

At the west end of the neighborhood, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana got together with Alice Brandau, Joan Belsky and Darlene Martalock for an enjoyable visit on Tuesday. Sally played mah jong on Wednesday and the next day she and Lynette helped with the Summer Reading Program at the Kendall Public Library. Friday morning they were at the Friends Of The Library gathering and in the evening joined Diane Noonan and Carol Brown for the Wilton Legion’s fish supper. Saturday they were among the throng at Darlene Martalock’s 90th birthday bash. From there they partied at Rayne Dobbratz’s graduation celebration. Sunday the gals helped Jerry and Helen Zuhlke commemorate their 57th wedding anniversary with pizza.

A few years ago I shared the words to the Johnny Appleseed song that the Farmers Union Kamp Kenwood campers sing for one of their meal thanking songs. It goes “The Lord is good to me, I thank and praise the Lord. For giving me the things I need, the sun, the rain and the Appleseed. The Lord is good to me,” followed by several Amens. The Lord has blessed us with a lot of sun lately, and the farmers have had a good hay making season. Now we pray for rain to help the second crop hay grow as well as the corn and other crops already making their appearances in the fields. It is always good to remember to praise the Lord for his continuous blessings and love for us.