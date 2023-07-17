Amy Bernards is accepting new patients at Mile Bluff Medical Center Mauston.

Bernards has specialized in medical dermatology for more than twenty years. In 2021, she expanded her expertise to include a number of cosmetic dermatology treatments.

"Dermatology is a great way to make people feel better very quickly," said Bernards.

Medical dermatology services include:

Acne prevention and treatment

Skin cancer checks

Care for changing moles, skin tags and warts

Treatment of skin irritations (eczema, psoriasis, contact allergies)

These services are often covered by insurance.

Cosmetic dermatology offers solutions for sunspots, wrinkles, acne scars and hair loss.

"We treat wrinkles with Botox, chemical peels, and microneedling,” said Bernards. "It’s a great way to improve the overall appearance of your skin, and there is even treatment for excessive underarm sweating."

Mile Bluff has the services you need to help improve your skin with both medical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit milebluff.com. To make an appointment, call 608-847-5000.