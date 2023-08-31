For Allan “Chip” Thompson, donating blood is an easy way to help others.

The Tomah resident was among 86 donors to attend a two-day Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin/Tomah Health blood drive at Recreation Park in Tomah Aug. 9-10.

“I know there’s a need out there and it’s something easy that I can do,” said Thompson, who has been donating blood since 2008.

“I enjoy doing it and like to think that giving and receiving is kind of the same; I get a lot out of it after giving and feel good about myself.”

Versiti is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin including Tomah Health.

“That’s very important especially because maybe I or my family may need blood. I think it’s great that it’s going right here to Tomah,” added Thompson.

Versiti officials said the drive collected blood products that will save 226 lives.

“The unwavering commitment of returning donors and new donors that show up each and every Tomah Health drive is nothing short of inspiring,” said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill.

“The Tomah Health blood drives are making a tangible difference in our community by ensuring that hospitals and medical facilities have a steady supply of blood to save lives and provide critical treatments.”

Everyone who attempted to donate during the two-day drive received a coupon for a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard courtesy of Culver’s of Tomah.

“We truly appreciate the partnership with Culver’s of Tomah to help us attract additional donors for our drives,” said Tomah Health marketing and public relations director Eric Prise, who coordinates the local blood drives.

“This unique, ‘Give a Pint-Get a Pint’ promotion is another way that Culver’s supports our local community.”

Cogdill said one in seven patients entering a hospital will require a blood product.

“As schools start back up and a new type of busy takes over, blood donations can’t slow down. It takes each and every eligible donor to give whenever they can to assure that patients can receive the treatment they need when they need it,” Cogdill added.

Tomah area residents can mark their calendar to donate during the next scheduled Versiti/Tomah Health blood drive Oct. 4-5.