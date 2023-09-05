FORT McCOY, Wis. – Fort McCoy will host its 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in building 2472, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.

Building 2472 is in use for a second straight year — it’s one of Fort McCoy’s new dining facilities — and the first part of this year’s event is a prayer breakfast that begins at 7 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson with the Directorate of Human Resources.

“We would love to see more [military] retirees at this year’s event,” Johnson said. “We had more than 300 attend last year, but it would be great to see more. This really is a must-attend event for men and women from all military branches of service who have retired or are about to retire from service to our country. This is a free information benefits open house where you can get a lot of questions answered and learn more about support available.”

“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at our event.”

Attendance to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day is free and no pre-registration is required. It is open to military retirees; for this event, military retiree ID is required to access the installation.

Information and registration are available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.id-readiness.mbx.dhr-rso@army.mil.