On Saturday, Aug.26, the Wegner Grotto County Park will host the ninth-annual “Art Outdoors.”

The family-friendly event includes exploring one of Wisconsin’s fascinating art environments, the Wegner Grotto, and creating art in the outdoors.

Three art activities will be available to visitors: clay sculpting, mosaic making and oil pastel painting.

For beginners, there will be instructors on site to help guide you in creating your masterpiece.

This is a “come and go” event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All skill and age levels are encouraged to attend. All art supplies will be provided, but supplies will be limited.

There is no fee for this event, but a $1 per person donation is greatly appreciated to defray programming costs.

The Wegner Grotto County Park is located at 7788 Daylight Rd., 15 minutes north of Sparta on Hwy. 71.

For more information visit facebook.com/mclhr or call 608-269-8680.