GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:

Norwalk—Katie Schmitz, Bachelor of Science, psychology, Highest Honors.

Tomah—John Lanska, Master of Software Engineering; Esmeralda Ruiz-Aguilar, Bachelor of Science, biology and Spanish.

Wilton—Morgan Yoder, Bachelor of Science, middle childhood through early adolescence education, Honors.

The 58th Winter Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Dec. 18.

Dexter Taylor of Tomah was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Maryland Global Campus for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average during the term.

Franklin Wildes of Tomah has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Minnesota North College in Hibbing. Dean’s List students must complete 12 or more credits while earning a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.

Olivia Kube has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. To be eligible for the Deans’ List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

William C. Morris has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University in Kansas. To be honred, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Jaime Schultz of Tomah has graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University.