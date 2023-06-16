Madeline Adler and Bradley Guell of Tomah have been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Ripon College. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a 3.4 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 credits of letter-graded work.

Adrian Degenhardt of Norwalk was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Honors List for the 2023 winter quarter. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.2 or higher are on the Honors List.

Fifty-nine Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.

Local students who received the award are William Coppernoll of Tomah, Jacob Green of Norwalk and Ruth Schwichtenberg of Kendall. The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing, and equipment vital to their trades.

Collin Dowson of Tomah was inducted to the Phi Beta Kappa academic society at the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a ceremony at Varsity Hall in Union South with 300 attending. The chapter, founded in 1899, seeks to honor students who “rigorously explore” the sciences, arts and humanities.

Stephanie Moroney of Tomah was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at East Carolina University, located in Greenville, North Carolina.

Rocio Lucero of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Lucero attends the college online.

Connor Genrich and Kenzie Herold are spring graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Genrich graduated with a Master of Science in education, and Herold graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Letters and Sciences.