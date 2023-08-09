Vanessa Klein of Hustler has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. Each department has its separate criteria for Dean’s List eligibility. Klein graduated last spring with a master’s degree in physician assistant studies.

Logan Eirschele of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2023 semester. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in architecture.

The following local students have earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie:

Camp Douglas—Sydney Jaromin, bachelor of science, rehabilitation services.

Tomah—Nick Kostka, bachelor of science, special education; Derek Millard, bachelor of science, construction; Edward Wagner, bachelor of science, technology education.

Warrens—Jadyn Heinz, bachelor of science, psychology, Jaydon Pfab, bachelor of science, computer science.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for the spring 2023 semester:

Camp Douglas—Allie Hayes, bachelor of science, art education.

Tomah—Morgan Arch, engineering technology; Aubrey Redmann, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Makena Riedesel, early childhood education; Triston Riedesel, digital marketing technology and information and communication technologies.

Warrens—Jadyn Heinz, psychology, Hunter Neumann, environmental science; Amanda Valest, applied science/pre-medicine.

The following local students have received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls:

Camp Douglas—Abigail Wagenson, bachelor of science, communication studies, marketing communications.

Kendall—Carisa Cleven, bachelor of science, agricultural education, Magna Cum Laude (grade-point average 3.8-3.89).

Tomah—Mason Gerke, bachelor of science, business administration.

Warrens—Mikayla Olson, bachelor of science, animal science, Summa Cum Laude (grade-point average 3.9-4.0).

Wilton—Kyle Leis, bachelor of science, engineering technology, Cum Laude (grade-point average 3.7-3.79).

William Morris of Tomah has graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history and was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Wichita State University. A student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average to qualify for the academic honor.