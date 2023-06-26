GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President's List of High Distinction for the Spring 2023 term:
Camp Douglas - Jeremy Adelman, Emmalynn Brandvig, Emma Caucutt, Tiara Eisfeldt, Crystalyn Huber, Alexis Kemp, Madeline Schaller, Zachary Schwanke, Jesara Taylor, Tessa Turner, Brianna Voss.
Kendall - Martina Graewin, Nicholas Lawver, Nathan Viethy.
Norwalk - Dalton Chamberlain, Chris Gough, Grace Kaiser, Danielle Schmitz, Megan Schmitz.
Tomah - Maura Abbs, Casey Brady, Miranda Calkins, Bow Chambers, Keith Diamond, Alexandria Dow, Steven Dymond, Henning Garvin, Anthony George, Renae Giertych, Brittanny Hayes, Kimberly Hayward, Reyna Herold, James Huntington, Dana Johnson, Kennedy Konsitzke, Jessica Krueger, Jeremy Kuhn, Amy Larsen, Lance Larson, Destyni Lemoine-Crabb, Kyle Lowe, Brandon Mauricio, Tanya McDonald, Hannah McGovern, Malachi Murray, Kyla Oliver, Renee Peardot, Miranda Phillips, Mallory Pierce, Nicholas Rhea, Reid Rice, Dustin Robertson, Marissa Stapleton, Zachary Stimac, Rachell White, Laurel Wildes.
Warrens - Abby Fosbiner, Brody Foss, Thane Foss, Kade Gnewikow, Josette Hamby, Austin Jewell, Sierra Lindahl, Anthony Lord, Trinity Nichols, Brandon Schoonover,
Wilton - Montana Babcock, Haley Nevin.
To be included on the President's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate degree or technical diploma program.