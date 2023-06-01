The following local students were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Dean’s List upon completion of the fall 2022 semester:

Kendall—Logan Woodworth, biology.

Norwalk—Katie Schmitz, psychology; Evan Wang, accountancy.

Tomah—Morgan Kern, elementary/middle childhood education; Elijah Klema, broad field social studies education; Isabella Kubik, political science; Dylan Motschenbacher, biology; Elizabeth Scheerer, elementary/middle childhood education; Sierra Steele, accountancy; Nolan Stees, accountancy.

Warrens—Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Jordan Kenyon, broad field social studies education.

Wilton, WI—Garrett Anderson, geography.

To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at the end of the fall 2022 semester:

Camp Douglas—Clara Krause, Bachelor of Science, mathematics; Hans Peterson, Bachelor of Science, nursing.

Tomah—Hannah Drinkman, Bachelor of Social Work, social work; Clara Krause, Bachelor of Science, mathematics; Jordan Rapp, Bachelor of Science, special education; Travis Von Haden, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology.

Warrens—Alexis Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.

Two local students received bachelor degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kaitlyn Austin earned a degree in architecture, and Collin Dowson earned a degree in legal studies and graduated with distinction.