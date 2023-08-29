Moriah Murray of Tomah been named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.75. Murray is a criminal justice major.

Clinton Wood of Tomah has graduated Cum Laude Meritum from Upper Iowa University. Wood received a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design.

Jesse Arity of Tomah earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He graduated with a bachelor of business administration-finance.

Neil Baumgarten of Tomah has earned semester honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages.

Lucy Gordon of Tomah has been named to the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Andrew Cashman Tomah has graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

The following local students have graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Kendall—Erica Murray, bachelor of arts, school of nursing.

Tomah—Peter Brey, bachelor of arts, communication arts; Anthony Davenport, bachelor of arts, entomology; Cody Huff, bachelor of science, gender and women’s studies; Lindsey Walker, master of arts, library and information studies.