GRADUATES AND HONORS

Natalie Zeps of Tomah has been awarded a Hilldale/Holstrom Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The environmental research fellowships give junior and senior students the opportunity to undertake their own research project in collaboration with UW-Madison faculty or staff. Undergraduates receive $3,000, and their faculty/staff advisor receives $1,000.

Zeps is a biochemistry major.

Jaydyn Enzenbacher of Kendall has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2023 President's List. Students must achieve a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and complete 12 credits to be honored.

The following Tomah students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2023 spring semester: Ryan Bernhardt, Hope Carlson, Gianna DiGennaro, Madison Kern, Logan Voss, Evan Westpfahl. Students on the Dean's List achieved a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.