The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has released its spring 2023 Dean's List. To be eligible, students must have earned at least a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Local students honored were:

Kendall - Alyssa Ottum, biology, biomedical science concentration.

Tomah - Joaris Guzman Rivas, radiologic science, radiation therapy emphasis; MJ Hennessey, biochemistry, American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Morgan Kern, elementary/middle education; Elijah Klema, broadfield social studies education; Molly Larsen, therapeutic recreation; Elizabeth Scheerer, broadfield social studies education, history concentration; Sierra Steele, accountancy; Nolan Stees, accountancy.

Warrens - Tatianna Briggs, marketing; Jordan Kenyon, broad field social studies education, history concentration; Jarett Knoepker, psychology; Libby Leis, political science;

Wilton - Garrett Anderson, geography, geographic information science concentration.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Each department has its own criteria for eligibility.

Local students honored were:

Kendall - Paige Britzman, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Madeline Wainwright, College of Education & Human Sciences.

Tomah - Hanna Adler, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Haley Bradley, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Colton Dechant, College of Arts and Sciences; Jheri Fushianes, College of Education and Human Sciences; Matthew Hennessey, College of Arts and Sciences; Ethan Renaud, College of Arts and Sciences; Samantha Spang, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Warrens - Emmalyn Koboski, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Riley Krultz, College of Business.

Hadly Bernett of Tomah has been named to the spring 2023 President's List at Minnesota State College Southeast. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.