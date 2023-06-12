Work begins June 19 to resurface Hwy. 21 in Monroe County between Eaton Avenue to the Juneau County line.
Mathy Construction is the prime contractor for the $3.5 million project, which will resurface 9.2 miles of roadway.
Highway 21 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations and single-lane closures.
The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2023.
