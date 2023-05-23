The Ho-Chunk Nation 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow will take place May 27-29 at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds, W8426 Hwy 54, Black River Falls.

The Pow-Wow is open to the public and will serve free meals every day. The Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds offers free camping onsite as well as free showers and flush toilets.

The Pow-Wow grand entries will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Monday at 1 p.m.

Drum and dancer registration is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dancers can look forward to dance specials and daily pay.

Andrew Blackhawk Legion Post 129 will register flags from Saturday at 10 a.m. until Monday at 9:30 a.m. They will be raised at 10 a.m. in honor of Memorial Day. Also on Saturday at 10 a.m. the flags of Andrew Blackhawk and Medal of Honor recipient Mitchell Redcloud, Jr. will be raised at the Pow-Wow grounds.

Emcee duties will be shared by Boye Ladd and Ken Funmaker, Jr. with Robert Funmaker acting as arena director.

The Ho-Chunk Nation Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow is an annual community event that invites the general public to join with Ho-Chunk and other Native dancers, singers and vendors to celebrate and honor those who died while serving in the United States military.