Ho-Chunk Nation 2023 Neeshla Pow-Wow will take place Aug. 25-27 at the Neeshla Pow-Wow Grounds, E10793 N Reedsburg Rd, Baraboo.

The Neeshla Pow-Wow Grounds are located across from Ho-Chunk Gaming and open to the public. Neeshla Pow-Wow is a contest pow-wow with drums and dancers competing for cash prizes. Dancers will be judged in categories by age and style of dance including traditional, fancy, jingle, grass and applique.

The Neeshla Pow-Wow Grounds is also hosting Little Eagle Arts Foundation’s Cultural Marketplace on Aug. 26 from noon to 7 p.m. The Wisconsin Dells-based American Indian arts organization will feature demonstrations and artist booth from Native artisans.

The Pow-Wow’s grand entries are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

A flag-raising ceremony will occur Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and include a breakfast meal.

Emcee duties will be shared by Boye Ladd and Sheldon Sundown with Norman Roach acting as arena director.

The word Neeshla is a phonetic spelling of the Ho-Chunk word “Nįįšra” which means “the Wisconsin Dells." “Nįįš” is a word specific to the stone formations found along the area’s waterways.