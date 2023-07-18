For 20 years, Monroe County law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and various not-for-profit groups have devoted various resources to help residents learn ways to stay safe.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1 the tradition will continue when groups gather again to hold the annual Monroe County National Night Out from 4-8 p.m. at Tomah Recreation Park. Emergency medical services officials are looking forward to offering this free, educational and fun-filled evening where people of all ages throughout Monroe County can learn more about police-community partnerships, crime prevention and neighborhood camaraderie.

While the one night is not the complete answer to crime, drugs and violence, National Night Out does represent the kind of spirit, energy and determination that is helping to make many neighborhoods safer places.

Over the last two decades, Tomah Health has played an key role in helping to organize this special event. However, it would not be possible without the support from various businesses, law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) organizations that have made Monroe County NNO a successful family-oriented event.

If you have never attended National Night Out, here is an invitation to bring your family for a night of fun, while learning a few things that will help make you and our community safe. If you have attended in the past, we invite you back to pick up some new information, or meet some of the area super heroes who work 24/7, 365 days a year to protect you and your family.

We look forward to seeing you at Recreation Park Aug. 1.

Eric Prise,

Director, marketing and public relations - Tomah Health